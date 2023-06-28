Disney World Guests Issued Warning For “Dangerous” Conditions

Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort have been issued a warning regarding the intense heat in Orlando.

A trip to Walt Disney World may be expensive, but one of the biggest obstacles Guests will face when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is the heat. It’s no secret that Orlando, Florida, can be brutal when it comes to temperature and humidity, with the sun relentlessly beating down on Guests as they traverse Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, as well as the rest of the massive Walt Disney World Resort.

Few outdoor areas will provide Guests a break from the heat, with indoor areas usually offering no seating outside of attractions and restaurants. This means Guests must come prepared to handle the high temperatures for the majority of their stay.

However, it seems like June is proving to be incredibly hot, even for Walt Disney World, with the Florida Division of Emergency Management sending out a warning to residents and Guests. The warning states conditions will remain “dangerously hot and humid” for the rest of the week, with a heat advisory in place for the Coastal Panhandle, Nature Coast, and the general West-Central Florida area.

These areas are all near both the Walt Disney World Resort as well as the Universal Orlando Resort.

Guests can get free water just by asking Cast Members inside locations like restaurants. They can also find water fountains placed throughout each of the four theme parks.

The warning states that temperatures will climb well into the 90s, with temperatures “feeling like” 100+.

Very little rain is expected ruing this time, making the heat that much worse.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World anytime soon? Let us know how you plan to “beat the heat’ on your trip!