Ticket Prices Raised Resort-Wide at Disney

Guests will notice higher prices at a certain Disney Resort as The Walt Disney Company continues to increase costs.

While fun, it’s no secret that the Disney Parks can be an incredibly-draining experience, both in terms of your energy and your cash. The Disney Parks and Resorts are notoriously expensive, with prices increasing seemingly every day. It seems like every day. We’re seeing higher and higher prices, not just at Disney but everywhere.

Disney just raised the price of a special experience at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, with ticket prices steadily increasing over the last few years.

Speaking of Park ticket prices, one Disney Resort recently raised the prices of all theme park tickets.

As we previously reported, theme park tickets at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort are now more expensive than they were at the start of the year. This change was implemented on June 23, 2023, meaning Guests will now be noticing these price higher prices as they visit throughout the rest of the year.

Much like tickets and Annual Passes in the U.S., prices vary depending on which ticket you buy, with the base ticket costing around $67 USD.

Shanghai Disneyland opened on June 17, 2016, becoming the second Disney theme park to open in China after Hong Kong Disneyland opened in 2005. Shanghai Disneyland is notable for a few attractions, including TRON Lightycle Power Run, which can now be found at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. This new roller coaster was announced shortly after the original version opened in Shanghai, officially opening to the public in Orlando in April 2023.

