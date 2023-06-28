Broken Effects Finally Return to Iconic Disneyland Ride

After an extended absence, one incredible missing effect has finally returned to a legendary Disneyland ride.

Everyone knows rides like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Space Mountain. From classic roller coasters to beloved dark rides, the Disneyland Resort has a long list of legendary attractions.

However, one of the most popular and cherished rides at the entire Resort has to be the Indiana Jones Adventure.

The ride, which was originally called The Temple of the Forbidden Eye, officially opened on March 3, 1995, at Disneyland Park. This was an incredibly exciting time for Disneyland, as the Anaheim, California Resort did not feature that many thrill rides in the Park.

California Adventure had not even opened yet, meaning Guests were desperately searching the Resort for big “E-ticket” attractions.

The Indiana Jones Adventure proved to be exactly what Disneyland needed, offering Guests a thrilling experience while still utilizing Disney’s expertise with dark ride theming.

Unfortunately, this iconic Disneyland Ride has been showing its age, undergoing an extensive refurbishment recently that allowed Disney to fix up quite a few features.

The smoke lava pit effect had been turned off for quite some time, but Guests have started to notice it’s making a return!

Several Guests shared the return of these effects on Twitter, which you can see below:

The lava smoke is back! Looks much more convincing

The lava smoke is back! Looks much more convincing 😄 pic.twitter.com/lejm3dYGYy — Sammyland🏳️‍🌈 🐉 (@Sammyland6) June 26, 2023

A wide shot of the attraction was taken by @LMGVids:

So glad to see the Smoke in the Lava pit working again!

So glad to see the Smoke in the Lava pit working again! pic.twitter.com/4VmXO4kapR — LMG Vids (@LMGVids) June 21, 2023

We’re always glad to see an older Disneyland ride like this get the love and care they need, and the Indiana Jones Adventure is no exception.

In other Indiana Jones-related news, the upcoming fifth and final installment of the franchise is set to release in theaters on June 30, 2023. This film will mark Harrison Ford’s final performance as Dr. Jones.

Will you be seeing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny? What’s your favorite Disneyland ride