‘Indiana Jones 5’ Heading for a Disappointing Debut

The projections for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘s (2023) opening weekend are in – and things aren’t looking good.

Released a whopping 42 years after Indy’s first adventure in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), the fifth Indiana Jones installment is set to wrap things up for everyone’s favorite whip-wielding archaeologist. On the cusp of being forced into retirement – and fresh off a divorce from Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) – Jones (Harrison Ford) teams up with his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) on a mission to obtain a mysterious dial known as the Antikythera.

The last entry in the series, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), wasn’t overly well-received by critics or fans. However, fans of the franchise have high hopes for its grand finale – especially considering Ford’s personal passion for the project.

Unfortunately, first reactions have been far from glowing. Instead of the swansong fans were anticipating (or hopefully manifesting), critics have dubbed Dial of Destiny a “gloomy and depressing final act,” and it currently sits at 50% Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes.

With this in mind, it’s unsurprising – but still disappointing – to hear that Deadline projects a disappointing domestic opening of around $60 million.

If accurate, this is significantly lower than the $100.1 million opening experienced by Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. For comparison, Disney’s latest entries to the box office have hit domestic openings of $117 million (The Little Mermaid (2023)) and $118 million (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023)).

What makes these numbers even more disappointing is that the movie opens on June 30, technically making its opening weekend a five-day period as Independence Day falls on a Tuesday.

We won’t know for sure how Dial of Destiny performs until it hits the box office. It’s not uncommon for audiences to feel differently from critics when it comes to blockbusters – for proof, just see Super Mario Bros. (2023), which has a critics score of 59% Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, an audience score of 95%, and a box office total to back it up. For the sake of Indy’s legacy, here’s hoping for something similar come June 30.