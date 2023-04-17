‘Super Mario Bros.’ Still Smashing Box Office Records

Posted on by Jeremy Hanna
Credit: Inside the Magic

It turns out audiences still can’t get enough of the Mushroom Kingdom because The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) is once again dominating the box office and breaking records like they’re blocks.

Credit: Universal Pictures

Based on the video game series created by Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Mario’s original voice actor Charles Martinet as Mario and Luigi’s father, Giuseppe.

While critics received the film negatively, audience members don’t seem to care since it has made almost $700 million at the international box office and broken over a dozen records. This has continued into the second week, where Mario has proven that he’s the face of video games for a reason.

Super Mario Bros. Triple Jumped Over the Competition

Credit: Universal Studios / Nintendo / Illumination

After an unbelievable opening weekend, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has carried its momentum to speed past every other film in theaters, accounting for 60% of the weekend’s box office total.

In its second weekend, Mario and Friends made an additional $87 million, more than double the next four highest-grossing movies of the weekend– The Pope’s Exorcist (2023), John Wick Chapter 4 (2023),  Renfield (2023), and Air (2023)– combined.

Credit: Nintendo/ Illumination

On top of that, it has broken Frozen II (2019) ‘s record for most money made in an animated film’s second weekend and is set to beat Warcraft (2016) as the most successful video game adaptation of all time.

All of this is pushing The Super Mario Bros. Movie toward a very attainable $1 billion international box office gross, potentially making it the tenth animated film to do so. And if the momentum continues, Mario could easily surpass Frozen II and The Lion King (2019) for the top spot, especially if Marvel and DC continue to underperform.

