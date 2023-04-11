Jack Black Could Finally Win an Oscar

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) has become a huge hit, smashing box office records and pleasing audiences as far as the eye can see. One of the highlights was Jack Black as Bowser, and part of his performance could earn him an Oscar nomination.

Jack Black is an American actor, comedian, and musician who first came to prominence performing as Tenacious D with Kyle Gass. Since then, his credits have included beloved classics like School of Rock (2003), the Kung Fu Panda movies, Nacho Libre (2006), Peter Jackson’s King Kong (2005), and the Jumanji movies.

Most recently, Jack Black has made his mark on beloved properties with his cameo as Captain Bombardier in The Mandalorian (2019-present) and as the villainous Bowser who tries to take over the Mushroom Kingdom in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Jack Black made an even bigger splash in Super Mario Bros. with a post-credits song that qualifies for the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards.

Jack Black Gets a Shot At Gold with “Peaches”

During the credits, Jack Black’s Bowser belts out an epic power ballad about his love for Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach called “Peaches.” It’s a hilarious send-up of similar songs from the early 90s while also capturing the emotion behind Bowser’s evil tactics. Black’s powerful voice doesn’t hurt either.

Not only did Jack Black sing the song, but he co-wrote it with the film’s directors, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, as well as composers Eric Osmond and John Spiker. All five of them are eligible for the Oscar.

While some people may think it’s weird for a comedian to receive recognition for a song that’s played for laughs, it wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened. “Blame Canada” from South Park: Bigger, Louder, and Uncut (1999) and “Everything is Awesome” from The LEGO Movie (2014) were both nominated and “Man or Muppet” from The Muppets (2011) even won.

This also wouldn’t be the first major award that would recognize Jack Black’s musical abilities. As part of Tenacious D, Black won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance.

So while the song may seem like a joke, “Peaches” definitely has the chops behind it to become an awards contender. Also, don’t you just want to see Jack Black perform it live?

