Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast Cosplay As Their Characters on the Red Carpet

At the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), some members of the movie’s cast made the extra effort to show up on the red carpet in outfits inspired by their characters.

Based on the video game series of the same name created by Shigeru Miyamoto, The Super Mario Bros. Movie hopes to finally bring the Mushroom Kingdom to life after the last attempt, Super Mario Bros. (1993) starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, and Dennis Hopper, failed miserably.

Written by Matthew Fogel and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Mario’s original voice actor Charles Martinet as Mario and Luigi’s father, Giuseppe.

But before the movie is officially released, you’ve gotta have a premiere. And select members of the cast understood the assignment and wore stunning outfits based on their characters.

The Super Mario Bros. Cast Came To Play

Most Hollywood red carpet events are filled with celebrities in uncomfortable-looking tuxedos and gowns. But when your movie is based on a classic video game that takes place in a bright, colorful world, you get to have a lot more fun. Four members of the cast definitely had a blast because they decided to dress up as their characters from the film.

Of the four cast members who dressed up, Chris Pratt and Charlie Day took the most simplistic approach by wearing suits that reflected their characters’ iconic colors. Pratt was decked out in all red to represent Mario, while Day wore a dark green suit with a navy shirt in honor of Mario’s brother Luigi.

Another actor rocking a great suit was Jack Black, who plays Bowser, the king of the Koopas. However, Black took a different approach compared to the titular brothers.

Black’s suit was trimmed with flames and green buttons matching his shoes. But the highlight was easily the green and orange spiked turtle shell on the back of his jacket. Designed by Dayna Pink, it’s a fun and exciting way to pay tribute to Mario’s arch-nemesis.

But the most committed person at the premiere was Anya Taylor-Joy, who wore the exact same jumpsuit worn by Princess Peach when she races in Mario Kart. It was designed by Dior and looks absolutely fantastic, especially when Taylor-Joy strikes a fighting pose.

Honestly, all three of these looks are incredible and a ton of fun. Hopefully, they reflect the joy that will come with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, even if critics have already decided that it doesn’t.

What do you think of these red carpet looks? Which would you wear? Let us know in the comments below.