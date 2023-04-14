The ‘Super Mario Bros Movie’ Has Made History

The Super Mario Bros Movie has been breaking blocks at the box office. The 5-day opening for the film resulted in $377 million, making it the biggest opening for an animated movie in history. The numbers were good enough to secure the top spot from Disney’s Frozen 2, and now the new adaptation has made history again.

Everyone didn’t know what to think when Chris Pratt was cast as Mario. Everyone on the internet was of a hive mind that essentially stated Pratt would never work as the voice of the most popular video game character in history. Even when the trailers had come out, people were far too skeptical about the voice provided.

However, now that the Super Mario Bros Movie has been out, everyone is praising Pratt—and pretty much everything else about the film. Even Jack Black could find his way into an Academy Award for the original song he sang in the movie, “Peaches.” The newest video game adaptation is going far beyond what anyone likely imagined, and it can now hold the bragging rights of being the biggest video game adaptation ever made.

According to current box office numbers, the Super Mario Bros Movie has now passed over $500 million globally. The exact figures are $508.7 million, making it the biggest video game adaptation ever.

Formerly in 1st place was Warcraft, which secured $439 million; in 2nd place was Pokemon Detective Pikachu with $433 million. The Mario movie has leaped over both and was barely released on April 5. This could be the first video game adaptation that will cross into the territory of $1 billion.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is now the highest-grossing movie domestically and internationally of 2023, beating out Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The new adaptation is also the second biggest animated film since 2019. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is in third, securing $494 million, and Minions: Rise of Gru is still #1 with $942.5 million. Though the Mario movie has a long way to go, it could surpass the Minions sequel soon.

What has been bizarre about the success of the Super Mario Bros Movie is that it has been critically panned. It currently holds a 58% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the 96% audience approval rating shows that critics sometimes do not get what movies try to accomplish.

Everyone knew that the movie would be revolved around entertaining children. Still, it has also succeeded in bringing in plenty of references and callbacks for Mario’s illustrious career that has spanned nearly five decades.

Illumination has been on the rise in the animated movies department, as The Secret Life of Pets, Sing, and Despicable Me franchises have been highly successful. With the Mario Movie now in the record books, it might be the new animated studio that will forever dethrone Disney.

Did you like the Super Mario Bros Movie?