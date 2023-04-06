‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ on Course to Become the Top-Grossing Movie of 2023, Shattering Records

In spite of critics’ less-than-positive reviews, Universal’s release of Nintendo/Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. might end up being one the top-grossing films of 2023.

The highly-anticipated CGI adaptation of the beloved video game smashed its way into theaters on Wednesday, April 5, to sold-out crowds nationwide. Starring Chris Pratt and supported by an A-list ensemble from the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogan, Jack Black, Charlie Day, and Keegan-Michael Key, the film follows the titular plumber-turned-hero as he and Princess Peach stage a daring rescue to save Luigi, while stopping the evil King Bowser from his nefarious plans to take over the world.

Initially, the movie was met with overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics, who cited its apparent “inaccessibility” for non-gamers and messy story structure in their critiques. Currently, Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer stands at just 54%.

But it seems like regular audiences think otherwise. The Super Mario Bros. Movie leveled up on Rotten Tomatoes, with its audience score reaching an impressive 96%—putting it well above the ratings of its video game adaptation predecessors. It essentially went from being deemed a “flop” to becoming one of the highest-rated films of the year thus far.

Surprised? Just take a look at the box office numbers. While critics might not have fawned over The Super Mario Bros. Movie, its box office numbers paint a different picture. Audiences are hitting movie theaters in droves to see the newest from Nintendo/Illumination, resulting in a whopping $664 million worldwide debut at the Wednesday box office, per Deadline.

Analysts estimate that it will earn an $86 million three-day and an $128 million extended five-day debut over the Easter weekend, putting it on track to overtake earlier 2023 blockbusters like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

So why is The Super Mario Bros. Movie such a hit? In addition to being such a recognizable IP, there’s also an undeniable nostalgia factor to the Super Mario Bros. name that appeals to nearly every generation. The film is undoubtedly helped by its all-star cast, and has benefited from having its name in the headlines following the studio’s controversial decision to cast Chris Pratt, a non-Italian, in the titular role.

Viewers are also praising its animation, which undoubtedly looks impressive. Its colorful, textured world benefits from the strength of a powerhouse studio like Illumination, and it’s clear how kids and adults alike would enjoy being immersed in this lighthearted story. Plus, its relatively short 90-minute runtime is a welcome departure from recent theatrical releases.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is already breaking box office records, but it’ll be interesting to see if it can stand the test of time. The high turnout and big profits for the film will likely establish Nintendo and Illumination’s filmmaking relationship for the foreseeable future, meaning we could go to see other classic video games like The Legend of Zelda make their way to the big screen.

Are you planning on seeing The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.