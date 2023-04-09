We Now Know When the ‘Super Mario Bros Movie’ Will Hit Streaming Services

There is likely a chance that most parents have already taken their children to see the new Super Mario Bros Movie, and the same can be said for avid gamers who have loved the character since his introduction to the world in the 1980s. The new Illumination standout is at a whopping 96% audience approval rating. It has landed $377 million at the box office, making it the highest opening for an animated film.

This is now a record for animated movies and pushes the Super Mario Bros Movie above Frozen 2, proving that Disney is no longer at the top of the animation food chain. Illumination has steadily been on the rise with movies like Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets, and Mario may have just skyrocketed the company to the top of the animation game.

For those who might be too busy or would rather wait for the movie to come to PVOD (premium video on demand), the wait will not be that long.

The Super Mario Bros Movie currently has a placeholder date of May 9 on Amazon Prime Video. That means people can purchase and rent the hit animated feature. This placeholder could change, as the date has been placed there for a reason. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to release on May 5, so it stands to reason that Universal might be a bit too wary about releasing their new darling too close to Marvel.

Universal did sign a deal that indicates their animated features would be shared on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock. Based on previous data for Minions: The Rise of Gru, the animated feature was offered on Peacock 84 days after it was released in theaters—Puss in Boots: The Last Wish also was given a Peacock release date after 79 days.

Everyone can watch The Super Mario Bros Movie on June 23, 2023. This is just speculation, but it would follow the Peacock release date of about 80 days.

Based on the Netflix trend, that would mean that Super Mario Bros Movie will also hit Netflix on October 23, four months after it is released on Peacock.

To recap. May 9 seems to be the placeholder right now for the movie to be purchased or rented on PVOD on Amazon Prime Video. Then June 23 is likely the day that the movie will be available to be streamed on Peacock. October 23 is the possible date that the film will also be available on Netflix. These are just speculative release dates, and they all may shift depending on what the studios want.

