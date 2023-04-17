‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Spinoff Series ‘Knuckles’: Everything We Know

After two successful movies and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) becoming a box office smash, it only makes sense that Sonic the Hedgehog would get a spinoff series. And based on what was just announced by Paramount, the new series will be just as fun.

Sonic the Hedgehog was originally created as SEGA’s answer to Nintendo’s Mario, acting as the opposite of the plumber in every way. However, SEGA’s blue blur would always lag behind the jump man just a little bit, despite his blistering speed.

That changed when it came to motion picture success. At the time, Nintendo only had The Wizard (1989) and Super Mario Bros. (1993), both critical and financial failures.

On the other hand, Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) were surprising successes critically and commercially, bringing in a box office total of $450 million between them. The films starred Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, with the second movie introducing Tails, played by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Knuckles, played by Idris Elba.

While Nintendo has found record-breaking success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it now serves as an opportunity for SEGA to once again ride the trending video game waves. This time, they’ll be releasing the series Knuckles (TBD) on Paramount+ to bridge the gap between the second movie and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024). And with much of the cast and creative team returning, it looks like it will be just as fun as the movies.

‘Knuckles’ Features the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Production team

The new show features the return of Idris Elba as Knuckles and Adam Pally as Wade Whipple. Taking place between the second and third films, Knuckles follows the titular echidna after he agrees to train Wade Whipple “as his protege and teach him the ways of the echidna warrior.”

The Knuckles series will also feature supporting performances by Edi Patterson from The Righteous Gemstones (2019-present), Julian Barratt from The Mighty Boosh (2004-2007), Scott Mescudi from Don’t Look Up (2021), and Ellie Taylor from Ted Lasso (2020-present). It will also have Rory McCann from Game of Thrones (2011-2019) and Tika Sumpter returning as Maddie in guest roles.

The production team will be filled with people from the previous two movies, including John Whittington as the head writer with Brian Schacter and James Madejski also penning episodes. Jeff Fowler will return to the director’s chair for the pilot episode and serve as an executive producer alongside Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher of Original Film, Toru Nakahara, and Idris Elba.

Other directors include Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Carol Banker, and Jorma Taccone from The Lonely Island.

Are you excited about the new Sonic the Hedgehog show? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!