Ben Schwartz Wants To Stretch Himself as Plastic Man in James Gunn’s DCU

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe bigger than ever and James Gunn planning to make the DC Cinematic Universe just as big, it seems that almost everyone wants to be in a superhero movie. One of those people is Ben Schwartz, who desperately wants to play Plastic Man.

Ben Schwartz is an American actor, comedian, and improviser who started out performing at the Upright Citizen Brigade Theater in New York before he leaped into the public eye with his scene-stealing performance as Jean Ralphio Saperstein in Parks and Recreation (2009-2015) alongside Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, and Aziz Ansari.

His rise continued as he took on the voice of Sonic The Hedgehog in both the 2020 and 2022 films, co-starring with James Marsden and Jim Carrey. He’s about to star in Renfield (2023) with Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult.

However, there is one role that Schwartz has repeatedly said would be a dream come true: Plastic Man from DC Comics.

Ben Schwartz’s “Dream Come True”

Ever since he was a kid, Ben Schwartz has been a fan of Plastic Man from DC Comics. He still believes in the character today, having previously come up with a script and often saying that he could be DC’s answer to Marvel’s Deadpool.

“…The reason I think it’s so exciting is I feel like there’s so much comedy in it. It’s this thief that doesn’t turn good immediately. It’s he gets these superpowers, Eel O’Brien, then he kind of uses those powers, in my head, to do evil for a little bit longer until he’s forced to finally make that decision. What Deadpool does, which I love so well, for the now Marvel Universe, I think, like, Plastic Man can do that and insert himself into that DC Universe.”

This proves two things: Schwartz clearly loves Plastic Man because he knows the character’s actual name and understands the scope of what this character could mean. DC is more well-known for its more serious characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. They really need some comic relief!

Schwartz has also spoken multiple times in interviews and on Twitter about what playing Plastic Man would mean to him. It’s genuinely hard to think of another actor with the right look, excellent comedic timing, as well as enthusiasm for the character. It’s not a stretch of the imagination to say that Ben Schwartz would be a perfect Plastic Man.

But Who is Plastic Man?

Created by Jack Cole, Plastic Man’s real name is Patrick “Eel” O’Brien. He was orphaned at age 10. This caused him to lead a life of crime, working as a thief and safe cracker.

During a chemical plant robbery gone wrong, O’Brien had a mysterious chemical spill on him after getting shot. He learned his gang left without him and passed out from the combination of the chemical and his wound.

After being rescued by a monk, O’Brien’s body took on the same consistency as rubber, meaning he could stretch and morph himself into any shape he wanted. He took this and the kindness shown by the monk as signs that it was time to turn away from crime and become a hero.

While Plastic Man’s power to stretch is powerful and almost infinite, he was one of the first comic book superheroes to be geared towards comedy instead of drama, making Ben Schwartz a perfect fit for the character.

Would you like to see Ben Schwartz as Plastic Man? Let us know in the comments below.