Wild Rat Runs Loose at Disneyland, Goes Viral on Social Media

A wild animal broke loose at the Disneyland Resort recently, with a Guest’s photo going viral on social media.

The Disney Parks are some of the most popular vacation destinations on earth, bringing in millions of Guests each and every year. There are many things that draw Guests in, from the exciting rides and attractions to delicious food.

The incredible theming of the Parks is another reason so many Guests visit each year, with immersive lands like Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge being some of Disney’s most impressive theme park lands ever.

However, sometimes the immersion can break, and Guests can be reminded that the real world does, in fact, still exist even while they’re inside the Disney Parks.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff happen at th Disney Parks. From Guests stripping in front of others to attempted robberies, there’s always the chance for a not-so-magical experience at Disney.

However, it’s not every day that you see a wild animal run loose at Disney, which is exactly what happened recently.

A photo of a rat at Disneyland is going viral after being shared on social media. You can take a look at it below:

Remy made an appearance before WOC at California Adventure tonight.

As you can see, a small rat made its way into Disney California Adventure this week. This would’ve definitely freaked us out if we happened to see it scurrying about the Disneyland Resort.

This is not the first time Guests have reported seeing rats at Disneyland. Last year, it was reported that a Disneyland restaurant was “infested” with rats.

Cats are also quite a common sight to see at the California theme park, with dozens living in the Parks.

Have you ever seen a wild animal at the Disney Parks?