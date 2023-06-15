Johnny Depp Isn’t Making a Comeback

In an interview with esteemed photographer Greg Williams, Johnny Depp revealed that he doesn’t consider Jeanne du Barry (2023) to be his comeback film.

Johnny Depp is one of the most popular actors ever, having garnered critical acclaim through his work with Tim Burton and Disney. While he has played many iconic roles, like the titular characters in Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), and Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), he is most recognized for originating the roles of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series and Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

But Johnny Depp’s career was brought to a screeching halt when he and his ex-wife Amber Heard entered into defamation trials against each other. It was a long and arduous process, but eventually, the juries in both trials “mostly sided” with Depp, leading to the duo settling out of court. Depp promised to donate his $1 million settlement to charity.

Now that the trial is all set and done, audiences are eager for Johnny Depp to return to the screen. However, Depp disagrees, insisting that he never left to begin with.

Johnny Depp: “I Didn’t Go Nowhere.”

Related: Johnny Depp Reportedly Makes a Decision On Returning to Disney

In an interview with photographer and film director Greg Williams at Cannes, Johnny Depp discussed opening at the film festival and his relationship with the late Marlon Brando. Depp also addressed that Jeanne du Barry is his comeback film, dismissing the notion.

“I mean, you call it whatever you want, you could make it whatever you want but come back? I mean, you have to go away to come back,” he laughed, “I didn’t go nowhere. Maybe I was not thought of or looked at or allowed to be looked at… .”

Depp continued, “Here’s the dumbest question in the world. Was it necessary? No. Any of it? No. Certainly not. Does it make a difference? No. Certainly not. It was lived.”

Related: Move Over Hollywood, Johnny Depp and Dwayne Johnson Could Hit the Stage Together

Depp ended the interview reflecting on his whole experience, “It’s kind of like what I said before. People can hit the bottom many times, and you can drop straight to the f****** bottom a billion f****** times. But if you’re lucky enough to find the basement…”

Depp laughed again before giving the “Ok” sign and saying, “You’re all right, you know?”

Would you say that Johnny Depp is making a comeback, or was the Amber Heard controversy merely a speed bump? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!