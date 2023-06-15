Move Over Hollywood, Johnny Depp and Dwayne Johnson Could Hit the Stage Together

Johnny Depp and Dwayne Johnson have a strained relationship with Hollywood right now, with Depp having had a more challenging time since his trial with former ex-wife Amber Heard rocking the entertainment world. On the other hand, Johnson was recently named in a $3 billion kidnapping lawsuit that caused many issues for the superstar. However, they might both leave the glitz and glamour of Hollywood for a music career.

It is no secret that Depp is an excellent musician, as he has performed with the likes of Alice Cooper and Jeff Beck. Depp’s band is called Hollywood Vampires and features legendary musicians like Alice Cooper, Joe Perry from Aerosmith, and Robert DeLeo from Stone Temple Pilots. He also released an album called 18 with Jeff Beck at the end of his trial with Amber Heard.

Johnson might not be as musically inclined as Depp. Still, he has proven that he can certainly sing a great tune, as he provided the singing voice for Maui in Moana, which is something we expect him to do again in the upcoming live-action remake of the hit Disney movie.

Dwayne Johnson has also struck up a relationship with hit country rapper Jelly Roll, who has now invited Johnson and Johnny Depp to perform at one of the biggest country music institutions.

Johnny Depp and Dwayne Johnson Invited to Grand Ole Opry

Jelly Roll has been all the rage in country music, and Dwayne Johnson recently shouted out the singer’s most recent album (Whitsitt Chapel) on his Instagram page. Roll revealed that he and Johnson share a special relationship of support and admiration, even stating he views Johnson as a “quiet champion” of his.

While at the Country Musical Association Fest, or CMA Fest, Roll also indicated that he would love for Johnny Depp to perform with him on his next album. The singer said, “I’d like to get Johnny Depp to play on a record. Even if I didn’t say, Johnny Depp played on it…just for me to know that Johnny Depp was playing the guitar on my record. Johnny Depp, he shreds.”

Johnny Depp does shred, as we have seen him perform in many videos. However, Jelly Roll did not stop there; he extended an even bigger invite to the actor/musician.

“That’s my formal invitation, Johnny Depp. If you want to get involved in my next album or if you want to come play at the Grand Ole Opry with me and ‘The Rock,’ we could set it up… I could try… It’d be great,” Roll added.

The Grand Ole Opry is a weekly radio series recorded live in Nashville, Tennessee since it was launched in 1925. It has housed performances from Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, and many more.

We are unsure if Depp and Johnson will accept Jelly Roll’s invite to perform together on stage, but if they do, that concert might destroy the internet in one fell swoop. They might also change country music forever. If they do accept the invite, we will be the first to let everyone know.

