Disney Updates Dwayne Johnson’s Status Amid Kidnapping Lawsuit

Disney has made a statement regarding the status of actor Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson is currently in the midst of a $3 billion lawsuit in which he was one of more than a dozen defendants named. Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia have been accused by Trenesha Biggers, also known as Rhaka Khan during her wrestling days in the WWE and TNA, of kidnapping her and her children.

In a lawsuit that was filed several weeks ago, Biggers alleges that Johnson and Garcia paid men to forcefully evict her from her house in Tampa Bay. They then drove her to a Miami hotel, according to the lawsuit. Biggers alleges that she was threatened and physically abused, but both Johnson and Garcia have denied any wrongdoing, sharing that they look forward to clearing their names in court.

Of course, Dwayne The Rock Johnson has continued to move forward with several projects in the face of the lawsuit. Though he has had a couple of box office failures– including Black Adam (2022) and Jungle Cruise (2021) — in his last attempts, Johnson remains one of the most recognizable figures in all of Hollywood. Just recently, he announced that he would be returning to Disney to reprise his role as Maui in a live-action version of Moana. Though Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated film, will not be playing the role of the Disney princess this time around, both she and Dwayne Johnson are listed as Executive Producers for the film.

Now, in the midst of the upcoming lawsuit, Disney has made a major statement. The company announced that the live-action film is slated to be released on June 27, 2025. Filming is still slated to begin in October, though it could be delayed as part of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

With Disney going ahead and putting a release date on the film, it sends a major message about Dwayne Johnson’s status in the company. Disney would not be moving ahead with the production of the film if it had concerns about this lawsuit. We saw Disney cut ties with Johnny Depp when allegations came forward from his ex-wife Amber Heard in the past. In this case, while it’s not the same situation, Disney has made a strong statement in sharing that it’s moving ahead with the film.

Though we’ll have to wait to see if there are any other roles that Johnson might have in the World of Disney– such as a reprisal of Skipper Frank Wolff in Jungle Cruise 2— Disney has confirmed that it’s moving forward with him as the demigod, shapeshifter for the live-action film.

