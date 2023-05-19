‘Moana’ Star Confirms She Will Not Reprise Role for Live-Action Remake

Moana is set to have the live-action treatment, as Dwayne Johnson announced in April that Disney would be putting together a “reimagining” of the film. Though that could mean several changes will happen, the star of the animated film just revealed she would not be stepping back into the role of the titular hero.

Auliʻi Cravalho has a message for us about the live action #Moana🌀

She will not be reprising her role but looks forward to finding our new Moana. pic.twitter.com/1kwRhZv7Ms — Mario🫧🧜🏽‍♀️ (@mmdisney200) May 19, 2023

Auliʻi Cravalho took to Instagram to deliver a heartfelt message about the upcoming film, though she also delivered the news that she will not be reprising her “life-changing” role. According to Cravalho:

“Aloha Mai Kakou. As I’m sure you’ve heard by now, [a] live-action Moana is in the works and you all have been waiting very patiently for updates. So, I’ve written a few things down. When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital [that] the cast accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.”

It could be that Cravalho believes herself too old to portray Moana any longer, as the actress is 22 years old. She revealed that she was 14 when she was initially cast as the character, who is said to be 16 years old in the hit Pixar film. Cravalho states that it is “vital” that the cast is represented correctly, so we imagine a younger actress will be found for the titular role.

Interestingly, the young actress also revealed she would be taking on an executive producer role for the film, meaning she will have a hands-on approach to its cultivation. This means that whoever is set to take on the role of Moana will be learning from the person who initially inhabited the role.

Johnson stated that the film would be a “reimagining,” so it will be curious to know who will join Johnson in reprising their roles. Though we all know Johnson looks nothing like the character, he is still set to portray Maui in this new remake. Disney could be doing something tricky with the character by making him an older and tested god.

Moana is said to be in the early stages of development, so far, more changes could happen before production gets underway in October. Either way, the live-action remake must find someone else to play the sarcastic princess. There have been instances where voice actors transition to portraying their respective roles in the live-action format, but Cravalho will not be doing so.

There is also no timetable for when Moana will be released, though we can expect casting announcements to begin rolling out in the coming months.

