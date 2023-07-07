Johnny Depp Issues Open Challenge to Disney Before He’ll Return

Actor and entertainer Johnny Depp isn’t completely done with Disney after all.

Johnny Depp has become one of the most popular actors of all time because of his role in beloved films like Edward Scissorhands (1990), the Fantastic Beasts franchise, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Sweeney Todd (2007), and many others.

Depp is known for his collaboration with director Tim Burton, with whom he has worked on several projects. He has received numerous accolades for his performances, including three Academy Award nominations. In addition to his acting career, Johnny Depp is also a passionate musician. He has played guitar in several bands, including the rock group Hollywood Vampires, which features fellow musicians, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, as well.

The actor recently saw the world debut of his newest film, Jeanne Du Barry (2023), at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and he’s been working on several other projects while living in Europe, as well. But, none of his roles were near as popular as the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

During the defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp said that he would not return to Disney even if the company offered him “$300 million.” However, fans have held out hope that the actor would change his tune and consider a return to play the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. In a recent interview, Disney Executive Sean Bailey shared that the company was “noncommittal” about Johnny Depp returning to the franchise. Following these comments, a report came forward that Johnny Depp had turned down Disney’s offer and that the actor was not going to return to the franchise.

Now, it seems that the report was not accurate.

Inside the Magic recently covered that, according to an exclusive source for People, Johnny Depp has said he’d be willing to return to Disney despite what he has spoken to the contrary in the past.

“Anything is possible,” the source said, “If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.”

Johnny Depp issues an open challenge to Disney before he’ll return

These comments were an excitement for fans, who have been hoping that they’d see Johnny Depp once again as Captain Jack Sparrow. The source does not note that a deal has been reached and the most interesting portion of these comments is the last line: “If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.”

This is a different attitude from the one we’ve seen before, where Depp was completely and totally against returning to Disney, at least from the outside looking in. Instead, this is more of an “open challenge” to Disney. If they can find the right project– meaning give Depp the right script and create a Pirates of the Caribbean project that he’d be excited about– he’d do it. Multiple times, the entertainer has indicated that he is only going to do projects that “he wants to do” moving forward, and this seems to be the case with a return to Disney, as well.

Though the last few Pirates of the Caribbean films performed well at the box office, and the franchise has grossed more than $4.5 billion globally, the fan and critical ratings have steadily declined. These comments from a source close to Johnny Depp indicate that he wants a script that delivers much more than the previous few sequels have.

If Disney wants Depp to return, the challenge is clear and simple: Create a project– whether it’s related to Pirates of the Caribbean or not– that excites him.

POTC Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has indicated in the past that he believes the two parties should reunite, and it seems we are one step closer to this happening. For now, though, fans will have to wait to see what the ultimate story ends up being.

What do you think the future holds for Johnny Depp and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!