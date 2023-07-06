Johnny Depp Says the Door is Always Open for Disney Return

Johnny Depp has changed his tune many times regarding his relationship with Disney. However, he was most recently heard saying he’d be willing to return to the company that betrayed him under specific circumstances.

Without a doubt, Johnny Depp is one of the most successful actors of our time. After garnering critical attention in Tim Burton movies like Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), and Sleepy Hollow (1999), Depp leaped into the public consciousness with his performance as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003).

Not only did this spawn one of Disney’s most successful franchises, but it also cemented Johnny Depp as a dominant critical and financial force in film, especially when you look at his other projects like Finding Neverland (2004), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), and Alice in Wonderland (2010).

Things came to a screeching halt after Depp became entangled in a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. This led to multiple allegations against both stars, including accusations of assault. Eventually, the jury of the defamation trial mostly sided with Depp. But his position in Hollywood had changed, with Disney saying they would not cast him in further Pirates of the Caribbean projects.

This left a sour taste in Depp’s mouth, leading the actor to swear he’d never return to the company that betrayed him. However, it seems his opinion has shifted yet again since a source close to the actor has revealed that Johnny Depp is open to returning to the House of Mouse.

Johnny Depp Says “Anything Is Possible” With Disney

According to an exclusive source for People, Johnny Depp has said he’d be willing to return to Disney despite what he has spoken to the contrary in the past. “Anything is possible,” the source said, “If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.”

While this has fans excited for the return of Captain Jack Sparrow, the source never specified that it would be for the Pirates of the Caribbean series. That being said, Depp has stated that he wants to focus more on projects that he wants to do. He will need lots of money if he wants to put on smaller productions. And nobody writes checks quite like the Walt Disney Company.

Do you want Johnny Depp to return to Disney and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!