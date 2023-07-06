Johnny Depp Likes His Daughter’s Incredibly Sexual HBO Show

In what seems like a strange move, Disney star and Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp likes his daughter Lily-Rose Depp’s new HBO series, The Idol, which has become instantly notorious for its over-the-top sex scenes, which have been described as “torture porn.”

While Johnny Depp is not often thought of as a fatherly figure (at least in his public image), he does have two children: Jack and Lily-Rose Depp, the latter of whom has been professionally acting since her debut in the Kevin Smith horror film Tusk (2014).

More recently, Lily-Rose (whose mother is French singer/model/actress Vanessa Paradis) starred in the controversial series The Idol, which saw her portray hyper-sexualized pop star Jocelyn alongside Abel Tesfaye (aka the Weeknd, sworn enemy of Oreo cookies).

As one might expect, Lily-Rose Depp is active on social media and recently posted a series of images on Instagram, celebrating the wrap of The Idol. The caption reads, “That’s a wrap on season 1 of @theidol… Thank you all for watching, listening, laughing & crying with us… Thank you to everyone-cast, crew, and everyone in between-who poured their hearts into making this show… Thank you Sam and Abel for the wildest, most beautiful journey of my life. & My idol family… I love you guys till the end of time. Idol forever.”

Among the 1.1 million people who have liked the post is Johnny Depp (per Geo News); while it is not unusual and, in fact, good parenting to be supportive of your child’s career, it still feels a little bit weird for a father to be tacitly supporting a show that so prominently features them in violently sexual situations

On the other hand, while Johnny Depp is best known for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and his Gothic-lite work with director Tim Burton, he is also an international film star who has frequently starred in controversial and risque films like Don Juan DeMarco (1994) and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998).

After the intense scrutiny of the defamation case against his estranged former spouse Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has been slowly coming back into the public eye, so this particular form of support for Lily-Rose Depp and The Idol might be part of that.

While Johnny Depp is returning to theaters as Captain Jack Sparrow as part of a Disney re-release, it seems like the star is more interested in movies like Jeanne du Barry, the European arthouse film in which he stars as French King Louis XV. He’s an unpredictable person, so this really should be no surprise.