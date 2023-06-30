Johnny Depp Pens Heartfelt Message to His Most Loyal Fans

Johnny Depp fans have been on an emotional roller coaster for the last few years.

The actor faced allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard that ultimately put the couple through two defamation trials. In the most recent defamation trial, which took place in the summer of last year, Depp was named the victor. The court proceedings were broadcasted live for everyone to see and Depp overwhelmingly won the court of public opinion. In the end, Amber Heard agreed to settle outside of court with Johnny Depp, paying the actor $1 million that went to charity.

Since the trial ended, many fans have been wondering what might be next for Depp and his career. The actor and entertainer moved out of Hollywood and has been pursuing opportunities in Europe. While Disney left the door open for him to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, saying it was “noncommital” on the actor’s return, Johnny Depp reportedly turned the company down and does not have any intentions of returning to the studio at this time.

With Pirates of the Caribbean officially in his back mirror, fans have speculated whether we’ll see Depp in another Hollywood movie again. The actor’s newest film, Jeanne Du Barry, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this spring and is expected to be released soon. In addition, Depp reportedly fractured his ankle, which has limited his mobility and even caused him and his band, the Hollywood Vampires, to cancel some shows.

Though Depp is still injured, he is beginning to do shows again, and he wanted to express gratitude to those fans who are coming to see his band perform in their concerts. The band is currently touring in Europe, but they did make some stops in the United States earlier this year. Along with Depp, Hollywood Vampires features Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. Tommy Henriksen joined as a main member in 2022. The band was originally formed in 2012. While Depp has continued to quietly move on with his career, he recently took to social media to address that loyal fan group.

“Love seeing all your faces out on the road… thank you so much for coming to see us!!!Eternally, JD. X,” he said in a social media post.

So, what’s next for Johnny Depp outside of his music? These questions still persist, and fans will actually soon be able to see Captain Jack Sparrow on the big screen again as Pirates of the Caribbean is being re-released in theaters, but for now we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Though there were rumors that Depp would be a part of Warner Bros.’ Beetlejuice 2, which is being produced and directed by Depp’s good friend Tim Burton, it seems that they’ve moved on from him in the project.

