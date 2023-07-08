Johnny Depp Breaks His Silence on Hollywood, Reveals Shocking New Truth Since Trial

Now that some time has passed since the six-week trail of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Depp has come out feeling some way towards Hollywood and his “return” to fame once more.

The Depp and Heard Trial ‘Heard’ Around the World

The Depp v. Heard trial occurred between April 11, 2022, and June 1, 2022. It was held in Fairfax County, Virginia, that ruled on allegations of defamation between formally married American actors Johhny Depp and Amber Heard. Depp filed a complaint of libel towards defendant Heard, claiming $50 million in damages. Meanwhile, Heard filed counterclaims against Depp for $100 million in damages. The ex-couple first met in 2009 and later got married in 2015. Things took a wild turn in 2016 when Heard falsely accused Depp of abusing her physically. The majority of the trial, however, was over Heard’s op-ed in December 2018, published by the Washington Post. Depp claimed that Heard caused “new damage” to his reputation and career by stating that she had broken up against “sexual violence” and that “two years ago, she became a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Finally Settle, Move On From Trial

In the end, the jury ruled that the claims made by Heard’s op-ed references to “sexual violence” and “domestic abuse” were false. It defamed Depp with malice and awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Heard. But the amount Heard had to pay was dropped to $1 million, which Depp is looking to give to charity, according to a new report from People. Both parties settled and went their separate ways, looking to lay low before jumping back into the Hollywood scene. Now, in July of 2023, all that time later, Heard is gearing up for her role in the next installment in DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023). Gearing up by getting ready to face the press and the crowds of Depp supporters who feel that she should have been removed from the film entirely. Meanwhile, Depp is currently gearing up for more roles and even told some reporters during a press conference at Cannes how he felt about Hollywood and his supposed “comeback.”

Johnny Depp Speaks Out Against Hollywood?

In a recent article by People, Johnny Depp was quoted saying the following about his return to fame and his emotions towards Hollywood. He was also asked if he felt boycotted by Hollywood after his legal battles with Heard:

Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all, But I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about it. I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself. I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn’t go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn’t go nowhere. I’ve been sitting around. – Johnny Depp, during a press conference at Cannes

It would appear that the famed actor does not have any harsh feelings towards Hollywood as he does not think about them at all and feels his time with Hollywood is no longer needed. Still, Depp does have a few roles coming up for various films, and it will be good to see him once again take the stage or the silver screen after so long and after being wrongly accused.