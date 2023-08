Rachel Zegler’s comments about the upcoming Snow White remake have been anything but reassuring, and they just might kill her career, some fans believe. From dragging Walt’s original vision through the mud to outright insulting her male co-star, there have been some eyebrow-raising comments from the actress as of late.

No film has united the fanbase more than the hatred for the 2024 remake, and Zegler has only added fuel to the fire. Many fans have stated that the actress doesn’t even deserve to wear the crown of Disney royalty, and some comments from Sleeping Beauty herself have added fuel to that fire.

@velvet.flower Couldn’t have said it better. I thought of this after seeing a few clips of Rachel Zegler talking about Snow White. I do have a lot of issues with the new Snow White movie… like for example they are trying to be “inclusive” so they exclude the dwarfs.. and the fact that it seems that Rachel Zegler strongly dislikes snow white.. First of all she said that she was scared of the OG and only watched it once.. How can she bring the magic snow white has when she doesn’t know snow white.. Second of all SNOW WHITE’S DREAM WAS TO FIND TRUE LOVE NOT TAKE OVER THE MONARCHY.. THEY ARE CHANGING THE CORE OF HER CHARACTER AND CALLING WOMEN LIKE HER OUTDATED AND WEAK. It’s not like Snow White didn’t reach her potential in the OG.. she was content with her life and WANTED to help the dwarves with their house because they literally helped her escape someone who wanted to kill her.. She literally walked into their house, became their boss and she told THEM what to do while living in their house rent free.. The movie was a lesson about jealousy, don’t trust strangers, kindness vs evil and a happily ever after.. Not some dumb clueless girl that was only there to be saved by the prince. What is outdated is that women have to choose between being a single, girlboss, rolemodel, career driven woman and being a “bad” rolemodel, wanting to settle down and find a partner to live your life with. Disney is really failing to be a feminist because they are saying there is only one type of strenght a woman can have and that is to be independent. If they wanted more girlboss characters they could’ve made a whole new princess for Rachel instead of changing a princess that is loved for her other qualities. I have no doubt that Rachel is very talented. They could’ve done so much so differently and this could’ve been a revolutionary movie to show that Snow White is strong in her own way.. And that she doesn’t need a sword to be strong.. They should’ve also casted a german woman that looked like snow white for it to be accurate and to represent german culture in Hollywood and actually support people with dwarfism instead of casting people that could’ve gotten another role very easily. #ellefanning #aurora #disney #snowwhite #snowwhite2024 #snowwhiteandthesevendwarfs #rachelzegler #rachelzeglersnowwhite #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound – 🦢maija emilia <3

Elle Fanning played Princess Aurora in Disney’s Sleeping Beauty retelling, and she was definitely an underrated asset to the movies. However, her quotes in the interview posted by @velvet.flower are truly the antithesis of Rachel Zegler’s.

The way Fanning dives into the different persona of the other Disney princesses opens the door for comparison, as has Zegler’s Snow White. However, the way she talks about Aurora’s strength coming from her femininity offers a different perspective that has since been scorned by other Disney movies.

Not only does Fanning recognize the need for these kinds of characters but the TikTok creator shares their thoughts about the original Snow White character and film in the video’s descriptor. The user states,

“The movie was a lesson about jealousy, don’t trust strangers, kindness vs evil and a happily ever after.. Not some dumb clueless girl that was only there to be saved by the prince. What is outdated is that women have to choose between being a single, girlboss, rolemodel, career driven woman and being a “bad” rolemodel, wanting to settle down and find a partner to live your life with.”

As addressed in the interview, characters like Mulan and Merida have the strong woman archetype built into them, but there’s nothing wrong with being soft and sweet either. What separates Fanning’s character from Zegler’s is that one plays more to their inherited strengths.

It’s not that Snow White can’t be played as a strong leader, Ginnifer Goodwin made that obvious years ago, but that Disney is going about it the wrong way by pushing Zegler’s misguided vision. By all means, give Snow White a contemporary retelling, but don’t insult those who don’t adhere to her standard.

