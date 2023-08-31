Proof Rises That Disney Will Pull ‘Snow White’ Remake

Not since The Black Cauldron has there been such a notoriously hated Disney film as the upcoming remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The consensus dictates that Disney has officially lost the plot to their beloved fairytale love story, and it’s only gone downhill as more and more recent reports continue to rise.

Although The Walt Disney Company has made no formal statement regarding the status of the controversial project apart from a new release date, signs may be pointing to the film’s cancellation.

Along with abandoning any resemblance to the original emotional masterpiece made by Walt, the film’s leading actress simply cannot stay out of trouble with many remarks that some fans deem to be harsh and offensive. Additionally, the film has also suffered backlash from the little person community as it supposedly changes Snow’s seven companions. In short, the project is doomed.

Snow White May Be Put to Sleep

Despite the best efforts of films like The Jungle Book, Christopher Robin, and Tim Burton’s Dumbo adaptation, the Disney live-action remakes have something of a negative stigma. Bringing back an old classic is all well and good, but it just hasn’t been working for the studio’s most recent attempts.

The “woke” reimagining of Snow White has done very little to garner positive interest in the project, and that’s without the recent reports of the controversial adaptation generating hatred. The real problem with the project is that it’s become completely unrecognizable, and fans are not happy with the results.

Thus far, Inside the Magic has seen multiple reports of the film straying too far away from its fairytale origins, removing its cast of seven dwarfs, its lead actress perpetually generating scandalous comments, and many fans ultimately choosing to boycott the project. How long will it be before the studio gets the hint? Given the following evidence, it might be sooner rather than later.

Trashing Walt’s Vision

Not everybody is a huge fan of the Disney live-action remakes, and that’s OK. However, one thing that most of the remakes have going for them is that they at least resemble the movies that inspired them. You can look at the live-action adaptations like Beauty and the Beast or Mulan and at least recognize where they drew their inspiration.

That all in mind, the same cannot be said of Snow White, as far as what we’ve been told and the reports that have come from the set itself. Apart from some costumes and design choices, the filmmakers are essentially going completely out of their way to deviate from the animated classic that launched a magical empire.

Very little of Walt Disney’s original narrative remains, and that’s putting it politely. Although it’s no longer 1937, the project is completely erasing the framework set forth by Disney and his original team of animators and storytellers, undoing decades of history in the process.

Our recent coverage reported that the film has essentially abandoned all the essential elements of the standard Snow White story, including the dwarves and her romance with the prince. This elimination has not sat well with many fans, and that’s not the only thing missing from the familiar fairytale formula.

Heigh-Ho, Oh No!

Not only will the new Snow White not feature the traditional love story many fans are familiar with, but it’s also reportedly ditching the dwarves as well. Apparently, the new film has no place for Doc, Grumpy, Sleepy, Dopey, and so on if recent reports are to be believed.

While the production photos showing Snow White and seven eccentrically clad individuals was a publicity stunt, there has still been some backlash about casting dwarf actors in the roles. Known for portraying the dwarf character Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage was reportedly “taken aback” at the film’s “problematic representation of dwarfism.”

According to NPR, the actor stated on WTF with Marc Maron,

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me… You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man?”

On the other side of the debate, multiple dwarf actors have disagreed with Dinklage’s statements and defended the use of dwarf characters in the Disney production.

Dylan Postl, known as Hornswoggle for WWE, responded in Newsweek. Postl replied to Dinklage’s quotes with,

“He’s taking dream roles away that were set in stone for seven dwarf actors—actors that dream of being in a Disney film. Because as we know, Disney they don’t do things on a small scale, especially with re-adaptation like this. This is going to be a huge, huge film.”

But, that’s not all. It’s awfully hard to get a Snow White project off the ground when its leading actress keeps making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Rachel Zegler, who may be Snow White’s Poisoned Apple

Despite being cast as the film’s titular princess, Rachel Zegler has not done the movie many favors as far as her conduct has been concerned. She has proudly admitted to straying as far from the original’s intent and plot elements as she can, and it’s certainly not sat well with her fans.

@moviemaniacs Snow White’s Rachel Zegler feels The Prince in the original is a creepy stalker ♬ original sound – Movie Maniacs

Additionally, Zegler’s comments regarding the Walt Disney original haven’t well-received. As seen in the footage above, her demeanor towards the 1937 comes across as more than a little callous, especially when she drags her male co-star into the conversation.

In an interview, Zegler said,

“We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie, It’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful.”

The “guy” in the movie is Andrew Burnap, who is reportedly playing the Prince, to which Zegler remarked,

“All of Andrew [Burnap]’s scenes could be cut, it’s Hollywood, baby!”

As off-color as those remarks were, Zegler’s thoughts on the original Disney film have definitely set many Disney purists off. In an interview reported by Forbes, Zegler said,

“It’s no longer 1937 . . . She’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Zegler’s approach to the Snow White character has been anything but royally received, but she isn’t the only weak link in the chain. While it’s super easy to tear her down given the latest controversy surrounding the actress, it’s the fans that will ultimately seal the movie’s fate.

Disney Fans call out the film, and call for its cancellation

Although there has been a group of fans in favor of this project, few things have united many other Disney fans better than the hatred for the upcoming Snow White. Multiple Disney fans have gone to platforms like Twitter and TikTok renouncing any support for the film, and they aren’t just the standard trolls about it either.

@lynn.enchants.vacations posted the video above, expressing her approach to the character and how much of a PR nightmare the actress has become. The user, and the fellow fans she mentions, represents the perspective of many Disney fans. However, it’s not just Disney fans finding fault with the project.

The film has been accused of preaching an anti-feminist narrative, and @nuttybutter96 puts together a compilation video of Zegler’s statements that further cement those accusations. Furthermore, she is far from the only individual to call Disney and Zegler out for their tone-deaf approach.

@cosywithangie Just because a woman values something different, does not make her any less valuable. Some women want a career and not marriage. Some women want a marriage or family and not a job. Some women want BOTH. All are to be heard, and seen, and valued. Write stories about ALL women and depict them ALL as valuable and worthy, instead of trying to mold them into one specific image of what you deem worthy. Thank you. #snowwhite #snowwhiteliveaction #snowwhitecontroversy #disney ♬ original sound – Angie | Self Care

@cosywithangie goes into much greater detail as to how detrimental the “girl boss” stereotype presented by Zegler’s Snow White has truly been. It’s definitely easy to criticize Disney princesses, but the user also addresses how much audiences have simply overlooked the strong female characters in Disney’s original masterpieces.

There are pages after pages of videos that mirror the previously mentioned responses, and it’s safe to say that fans have been openly against this project for months. The fanbase is sending the Walt Disney Company a blatant message, whether they listen or not is a whole different matter.

The Status of Snow White

Let’s review. The live action adaptation of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is already facing a mountain of backlash. Right from the get-go, the odds are incredibly stacked against it.

From what we know now, we can assume that the film will have minimal connection with Walt Disney’s original, have little to no dwarves present in a movie practically made for them, and that’s all assuming Rachel Zegler stays out of hot water. Even with that in mind, it’s still a movie the fanbase has openly told Disney they do not want.

To say this film is dead on arrival would be a grand and glorious understatement, especially with reports circulating of its impending cancellation, or at least delay. While Disney has not made an official statement regarding the future of this live-action adaptation, but it could be that Snow White may not wake up from this curse. Even if the movie is still released– as is the most likely plan– it could be doomed at the box office.

Will Disney finally pull the plug on Snow White? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!