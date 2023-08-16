Disney Animation Remakes Mickey and Pooh, Fans Shocked

Disney and Disney Animation have been undergoing a season of changes lately, and they aren’t all for the better. While there have been some impressive new additions to the studio’s animated repertoire, such as the underrated Kizazi Moto, the way they’ve been treating some of their classic characters is beyond shocking.

As much as the fanbase likes to rip and tear into the Disney live-action remakes for butchering a character’s on-screen appearance, such as the controversial casting choice for Ariel, some of Disney’s new animated series haven’t done the characters any favors either.

Disney Animation Butchers Beloved Characters

It might be 2023, but many of Disney’s most iconic characters have existed in the public consciousness for a century or more. The studio might have been responsible for the iconic looks of characters like Peter Pan, Winnie the Pooh, and various princesses. Still, times change, and so does the medium of animation.

Unfortunately, not every design is a winner. For every beautifully designed Ducktales, there’s a Wonderful World of Songs. Things turn for the bizarre when core Disney characters get mixed up into the mess.

For the record, Disney should absolutely encourage more creative freedom with their art styles, and animation is the perfect way to do that. However, some fans are taking a massive issue with some choices being made.

Two of the most prominent examples are Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh, both very beloved and very protected characters by both Walt Disney Studios and the fanbase. However, that doesn’t mean every incarnation is well received.

Although Paul Rudish worked wonders with his thoroughly modern interpretation, some still refer to this design as “Mickey’s Crackhead Phase.” Joking aside, this version of Mickey ended up with a decade-long career, winning him even more acclaim from modern audiences. We wish we could say the same for a certain silly old bear.

If he’s not being made into a murderous horror movie monster, Winnie the Pooh is getting redesigned for a Disney Junior series that completely warps his entire being. The upcoming Playdate with Winnie the Pooh has already earned the ire of many Disney fans, primarily thanks to his ghastly redesign.

Many fans are taking issue with this sort of artistic direction because the characters in question are meant to be timeless. By deviating too much from that original image, the results can be the exact opposite of what Disney wants. New audiences or not, it certainly helps if they’re still recognizable.

Which character do you think has the worst design?