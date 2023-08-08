The Best Disney Princesses Are Teaming Up in New Disney+ Special

It is rare when all the Disney Princesses are featured in one single show or movie. They did have a hilarious interaction in Ralph Breaks the Internet, but that was a one-off situation yet to be replicated. It appears some of the best Disney Princess characters are taking center stage in a new special that sees Ariel, Snow White, and Moana team up to take down the biggest Disney villains.

LEGO is one of the best companies that often creates some of the best crossovers. They have teamed with Disney to release multiple LEGO Star Wars games that have all been a hit, including the TV movies that complement the video games well. LEGO has also created the Harry Potter saga in LEGO for as well.

Simply put, the kid’s toy company knows what it is doing when producing content that young and old audiences can appreciate. They are returning to work with Disney again, highlighting some of the best Disney Princesses in a team-up that looks exciting and hilarious.

‘LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest’ Drops Trailer

Five princesses. One royal adventure. 👑 From LEGO comes an all-new Original special, LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, streaming August 18 only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/2nvt5BrX89 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 8, 2023

Disney+ has dropped the official trailer for LEGO Disney Princesses: The Castle Quest, which sees Ariel, Snow White, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Moana team up to take down some of the biggest villains from the franchise.

The trailer showcases none other than Gaston, who has now imprisoned King Triton, taking his magical Trident to enact mayhem on the realm. He seems to be holding a wand that resembles what Tinkerbell typically holds. It makes sense that Peter Pan (1953) would be involved, as Smee has also been cast in the film.

The princesses all arrive to see who has imprisoned Triton, only to find they must team up to take down Belle’s greatest adversary. During the trailer, we see some callbacks to the franchise, including Tinkerbell’s Wand and the Evil Queen from Sleeping Beauty (1959), but in terrifying dragon mode. The Magic Mirror from Snow White (1937) also serves Gaston’s evil plan, though he initially sounds reluctant.

Flower from Bambi is also shown, and he joins a cast on iMDB that includes Iago from Aladdin (1992). It appears that LEGO has put together a fun-filled adventure that refers to some of the most classic Disney movies, including many of the newer Disney Princesses.

Interestingly, the new special seems to cover many classic Disney films, though not every princess has been accounted for. We see elements from Sleeping Beauty and Beauty and the Beast (1991), though Belle and Princess Aurora have not been shown. We wonder if they might appear to set up a further sequel for this film. LEGO is great at producing content that can undoubtedly span multiple movies and even video games.

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest will begin streaming on Disney+ on August 18. Depending on how successful the first film is, we might be seeing a sequel release in the future. This might also open the chance for a video game to be put together, as many people will want to inhabit their favorite Disney Princess.

We are unsure if that means we can use “indestructible” armor like Snow White tries to do in the trailer, but being able to use her ax might be a ton of fun. This new special looks like the perfect team-up of the Disney Princesses.

What do you think of LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!