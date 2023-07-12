Most Iconic Disney Princess Receives Restoration for Disney+

Disney is doing what it can to bring back classic stories to the world. Though they have been doing so with live-action remakes of those classics, some older animations are fully restored in 4K for Disney+, including the story involving the most iconic Disney Princess.

It is strange to think about the animation of many classic Disney films, as many were made back as far as 1937. Although these films were made nearly a century ago, some still hold up, even in the animation department. No characters in the entire Disney catalog are more beloved than the Disney Princess films, and now the House of Mouse is planning to release updated versions of those classic films for its streamer.

Though Blu-ray has been the preferred medium for many years, we now have 4K resolution, which can be achieved by most TVs these days. Having a 4K TV is quite commonplace, and even if your particular set does not have that ability, the HD level of your device will still be able to catch watch Disney is doing for their nearly 100-year-old films.

The first film on the Disney Princess classics to receive a 4K restoration is the woman in the glass slipper.

‘Cinderella’ 4K Restored Edition Will Highlight the Disney Princess

The 4K restoration of Cinderella will start streaming on #DisneyPlus on August 25. The new restoration was spearheaded by Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team, including the team currently working on a restoration of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. pic.twitter.com/6iOXCWISTZ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 12, 2023

Disney has announced that the first Disney Princess to hit 4K on Disney+ will be Cinderella (Cinderelly to her rodent friends). Our good friend Scott Gustin has shared the announcement that Disney has revealed, but he also decided to give fans a side-by-side image of what people can expect from this newly restored edition.

As you can see, Cinderella looks terrific and bright compared to the older 1950s animated film that many have come to know and love. Even better, this new version will be available to stream on Disney+ on August 25. Though we imagine most Disney fans have this animated classic on VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray—this will be the first time the film can stream in its fully restored glory.

Cinderella is arguably the most iconic of all Disney Princess characters because her story has been told many times. Cinderella (2021) was given the live-action treatment already, which placed Camilla Cabello in the shoes of the classic Disney Princess, though Amazon Studios made it. That is not to be outdone by Disney’s live-action remake Cinderella (2015), which also adapted the story and showcased Lily James in the titular role.

A Cinderella Story (2004) with Hilary Duff, Rodger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1997) starring Brandy, and Ever After (1998) with Drew Barrymore are also three of the most beloved versions of this classic tale.

Simply put, Cinderella is the most iconic and beloved Disney Princess, and the company is paying homage to the classic animation by restoring it in 4K for Disney+. Fans worldwide can now watch the classic animated feature in the best version.

Starting August 25, everyone can log onto Disney+ to see Cinderella in all her animated glory. Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team is also working on a 4K restoration for Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, so be on the lookout for that.

Are you excited about this updated version of Cinderella?