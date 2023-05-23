This Disney Princess is Finally Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is about to get a little bit brighter, because it’s about to add the name of a Disney triple threat.

Disney stars have been ending up on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for as long as it’s been around. Walt Disney himself was one of the first inductees in 1960, only two years after it was put in place. Over the years, even famous Disney characters have been added – Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Tinkerbell, Donald Duck, and Snow White are all there.

The voices of Disney Princesses are iconic to those who grew up with them, but even most of those do not have their own walk of fame stars. Carrie Fisher was awarded one posthumously earlier this month for her famous role as Princess Leia, and Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel were honored together in 2019, in an obvious nod the tremendous success of Frozen.

Those are the only Disney Princesses on the walk of fame thus far – but on Tuesday, May 30th, that’s going to change.

‘Mulan’ Actress Ming-Na Wen to be Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Ming-Na Wen, who played many iconic roles including Mulan and Melinda May, will be honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 30th. (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/70TVHZl4kQ — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) May 22, 2023

Related: ‘Mulan’ and ‘Rapunzel’ Trend As Twitter Debates: Who Are the “Big 3” Disney Princesses?

Ming-Na Wen will be the fourth Disney Princess honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – third, if you only count the animated princesses.

Wen was the original voice of Mulan, one of Disney’s most powerful princesses. Back in 1998, Disney’s Mulan impersonated her father and ran away from home to become a soldier in the Chinese army, and defeated the Huns, cementing herself as the first Disney Princess with absolutely no claim to royalty. She didn’t need one – she’s just that good.

That, however, is not where Ming-Na Wen’s accomplishments stop – not even at Disney.

Aside from playing Melinda May, one of the Main characters on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D, a role from pre-Disney+ days, Ming-Na Wen is also a character in the Star Wars universe. She played Fennec Shand in the popular series The Mandolorian, and in the spinoff series The Bad Batch as well.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Notice Something Absolutely Chilling About ‘The Bad Batch’

That’s right; Disney Princess, Marvel Agent, and Star Wars Clone: Ming-Na Wen checks all three of Disney’s boxes. (She’s also appeared in an episode of The Simpsons and The Simpsons Movie, so she may even be a quadruple threat.) She was named an official Disney Legend in 2019.

When Will Ming-Na Wen’s Star Be Added to the Walk of Fame?

Related: VIDEO: See Epic ‘Mulan’ Scene in ‘Animal Crossing’ Form!

Ming-Na Wen’s star was announced back in 2021, but her induction ceremony will be happening at the end of the month, on May 30th.

“Ming-Na Wen has had quite an iconic career!” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“As Mulan, she inspired women everywhere to embrace their inner warrior. She has always been a supporter of and has always believed in lifting female artists especially women of color and we’re excited that we’re able to recognize her achievements on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Wen’s star will be located around 6840 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to the El Capitan Theatre. Her co-stars from The Joy Luck Club, Tamlyn Tomita, Lauren Tom, and Rosalind Chao, will be present as guest speakers for the induction.

If you want to watch the live broadcast of the ceremony, it will be livestreamed at 11:30 AM PT on the Walk of Fame’s official website.

Who else do you think should get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Sound off in the comments below.