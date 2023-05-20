‘Mulan’ and ‘Rapunzel’ Trend As Twitter Debates: Who Are the “Big 3” Disney Princesses?

THE GIRLS (the Disney Princesses, that is) ARE FIGHTING!

Actually, it’s not so much the Disney Princesses as the people who love them who are doing the fighting – but they are being pitted against one another nonetheless.

An heated debate broke out on Twitter today – as is wont to happen on the blue bird app – about who, exactly, the “Big 3” Disney Princesses are.

The question was not, in fact, originally asked as a question, but given as a statement of fact in response to another tweet.

In response to a tweet claiming that Ariel was “not even in the top 3 princesses,” user @trickybrina said, “yes because we ALL know who the real big 3 is,” and posted pictures of Mulan, Tiana, and Rapunzel.

yes because we ALL know who the real big 3 is https://t.co/pg9yp48QlR pic.twitter.com/jkdGD1si6M — 💌 (@trickybrina) May 19, 2023

The debate caused #Rapunzel and #Mulan to trend across Twitter – but not necessarily because they were the most popular choices. Actually, it was the opposite – it seems like these two were the most contested of all of the characters originally asserted.

The argument heated up when another user fired back that the Big Three Disney Princesses are actually, in fact, Tiana, Belle, and Cinderella.

belle and cinderella are so boring plz…. rapunzel outsold — lailah (@lai9zyy) May 20, 2023

However, the two most maligned princesses also had the most avid defenders, so it’s impossible to say who really won out.

@saintpattinson said:

rapunzel hate is so forced lol y’all switched up on her so quick it’s crazy… like look at her she’s so precious

rapunzel hate is so forced lol y'all switched up on her so quick it's crazy… like look at her she's so precious pic.twitter.com/k8oMkkhYGk — honey (@saintpattinson) May 20, 2023

Similarly, @katarasnation said:

y’all better stop saying to replace rapunzel or mulan

y’all better stop saying to replace rapunzel or mulan🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/VACaP4WtZs https://t.co/1GH8sf8VeC — ali (@katarasnation) May 20, 2023

Other popular picks for favorite Disney Princesses included Merida of Brave, Moana, Ariel of The Little Mermaid, and Jasmine of Aladdin.

The only thing missing from this debate was…any actual debate. The thing is, everyone in the replies of this one post is arguing, but it’s not entirely clear what they’re arguing over. Thus far, nobody has asked or defined the terms of what “Big 3” actually refers to.

Was the original creator saying they were the most well-crafted characters? The best stories? The most popular and beloved? Were they asking who had the most positive traits, or who had the largest impact in her given film? Were they perhaps asking who Disney might choose to put forward if they only had room for three princesses in their marketing?

The list of possible parameters is endless, and some of them do have answers – for example, the official Disney Princess website features Tiana, Moana, Mulan, and Belle – in that order – as the first Princesses in their sliding list of “characters.” Those four also feature in their header alongside Rapunzel and Jasmine.

In reality, the “Big 3” Disney Princesses are going to be different depending on each person you talk to. Their answers could have so many different factors in play, such as when they grew up, what their hobbies are, and what they want out of the stories they watch.

However, one thing is for sure: People are really passionate about their Disney Princesses.

Who do you think the “Big 3” Disney Princesses are? Inside the Magic would love to get your input in the comments below.