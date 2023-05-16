Adult Man Tries to Strip Disney Princess, Unzips Her Dress

Disney Princess and Character Performers bring the magic of our favorite stories to life at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. But because they’re strictly required to stay in character, Disney Entertainment Cast Members are often vulnerable to inappropriate behavior from Guests.

Character Attendants stick close by each Disney Character Performer to protect them from assault or harassment. Still, some adult Guests try to cross the line.

TikToker and former Disney Princess performer Hunter (@hunterhaag) recently shared how Performers protect themselves from inappropriate Guest behavior:

“You know, it might seem like this is easy, but it’s really not because you are not allowed to say no as a character,” Hunter explained. “You’re not allowed to break character and be like, ‘What are you doing right now? What are you saying?’”

Hunter shared that some Guests would make inappropriate comments about pulling Rapunzel’s hair or ask Belle about the Beast’s “size.” She’d often try to brush it off and act like she didn’t understand. If that were too difficult, she’d change the subject entirely.

“Some girls were a little bit sassier,” Hunter said. “I never did this, but you could always do something along the lines of, ‘You know, I do have a Prince Eugene, and I don’t know if you should talk to me like that.’”

But the inappropriate behavior extended beyond comments. Hunter explained that an adult male Guest tried to unzip and remove a fellow Disney Princess Performer’s dress. In that situation, the Cast Member would make an excuse to talk to someone from her story and quietly tell the Character Attendant what happened so the Guest could be removed.

Hunter noted that inappropriate touching wasn’t always intentional, especially with some young children and neurodivergent adults. But she could usually tell the difference between innocent and malicious behavior.

“Then what I would typically do is just grab their hand and hold them in place, but just very sweetly,” she explained. “I would just tell them a story like this.”

If you witness a Guest behaving inappropriately with Disney Princesses or any Character Performers, alert a nearby Character Attendant immediately.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Cast Member experience. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.