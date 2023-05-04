Hollywood Restaurant Honors First Disney Princess

Disney fans can experience something magical even without going all the way to Disneyland. All it takes is a trip to Hollywood and the Snow White Cafe.

Opened in 1946, the Snow White Cafe is based on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and makes no effort to hide its inspiration. The marquee on the outside of the building features the Disney version of the princess, and there are several murals and paintings depicting scenes and characters from the film.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first full-length animated film to come from Walt Disney Studios and effectively changed the game in animation and made Disney a major name in film-making. During World War II, however, the company shifted to making war films and propaganda using Mickey Mouse and other characters. Just after the end of the war the Snow White Cafe was opened, honoring the first (and only, at that time) Disney princess.

The Snow White Cafe in Hollywood has quite a fascinating history. The idea of a bar themed after Snow White is pretty funny, I love it! (Thread) pic.twitter.com/FmZkT89A53 — Merch Motel (@merchmotel) April 21, 2023

Rather than engage in a legal battle over the copyright or usage of the character, Walt Disney and several Disney animators were said to have actually spent time at the cafe, going so far as to have supposedly gifted the restaurant a mural done in the style of the Snow White animation. The cafe still operates as an American-style restaurant and bar, bringing a bit of Disney magic and history to both locals and visitors to Hollywood Boulevard.

The cafe is located on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next to the Hollywood Wax Museum and just down the street from the famous Chinese Theatre. The amount of history throughout the area combined with the cafe’s own connections to Walt Disney and other famous animators are just a few of the reasons this restaurant draws so many people to its doors each day.

