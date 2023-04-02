Amid Backlash, Disney Announces Major Change For Original ‘Snow White’

Snow White is getting a major update.

Among Disney princesses, Snow White is clearly the oldest. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) was one of the first major motion films produced by Walt Disney Pictures, and its popularity is still high today. The movie spawned numerous Disney Park attractions, including Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort and Snow White’s Enchanted Wish at Disneyland Park.

After more than 85 years, the film is getting a live-action remake with Rachel Zegler playing the part of Snow White. While the property has received much backlash, it still remains a timeless classic for many Disney fans.

While Disney fans will have to wait another year to see the live-action remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot (Evil Queen) as it is set to be released in 2024, there is a major update coming to the original Snow White film.

Late this year, Disney announced that it would unveil a 4K ultra HD version of the original film. Though Disney marks this movie as “containing potentially offensive material” on Disney Plus (stylized Disney+), the company has decided to move forward with updating the moving with new technology, which will ensure that the movie will be seen by generations of people to come. This announcement comes as the company moves forward with its Disney 100 Celebrations.

Disney’s official description for the 1937 picture reads:

“The beautiful and kindhearted princess Snow White charms every creature in the kingdom except one — her jealous stepmother, the Queen. When the Magic Mirror proclaims Snow White is the fairest one of all, she must flee into the forest, where she befriends the lovable seven dwarfs — Doc, Sneezy, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy and Dopey. But when the Queen tricks Snow White with an enchanted apple, only the magic of true love’s kiss can save her!”

The movie’s success ended up spawning all kinds of Disney princess movies to be made, including Cinderella (1950), Sleeping Beauty (1959), and The Little Mermaid (1989).

What do you think of Disney still embracing Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!