If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, you need to be on the lookout for a viral scam happening currently.

In the first quarter of 2023, the streaming platform announced its first subscriber loss, but the streaming platform still stood at more than 161.8 million subscribers.

However, if you’re a Disney+ subscriber, you need to be aware of a scamming attempt going aroundthat has attempted to steal thousands from fans.

According to reports, scammers have created a lookalike email, which mirrors the Disney Plus emails to confuse subscribers. The email sent to subscribers says that they have been unable to renew their account due to a “technical incident” and prompts them to update their billing information by clicking a link before their account is canceled.

Phishing emails and text messages have become a normal occurrence in today’s fashion of the internet. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says that users should be cautious when opening emails that may be lookalikes. In total a whopping 3.4 billion spam emails are estimated to be sent every day.

Please keep in mind that Disney will not contact you regarding personal information through social media, emails, or text messages. On its website, Disney+ shares about phishing attempts and tells users not to respond to any email from an organization claiming to be Disney asking for personal information.

“Disney will never ask you for personal information, unless you willingly contact Disney and it is needed to resolve a problem,” the company said. “For your safety, if you receive an email or phone call from an organization claiming to be Disney and asking you to divulge this kind of personal information or Disney+ account details, do not respond.”

