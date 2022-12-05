Disney Announces Return of Beloved Animal Kingdom Experience

Walt Disney World Resort sees thousands of Guests daily and Disney is always changing to give Guests more magical moments. On January first Animal Kingdom will return beloved attraction.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four different theme parks. These Disney Parks are famous for being “The Most Magical Place On Earth.” Magic Kingdom is a well-known theme park where Guests can stroll down Main Street, U.S.A. to spot Cinderella Castle. Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can drop and feel the thrill of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. EPCOT, you can see the world thanks to Soarin’ Around the World. If you love animals, then Disney’s Animal Kingdom is the place to go. Guests can ride on Kilimanjaro Safaris, Dinosaur, Avatar Flight of Passage, and many more attractions.

Disney just announced the return of “Magic of the Disney’s Animal Kingdom.” It will debut with the new year on January 1, 2023, on National Geographic.

If you prefer to binge your favorite shows, all episodes will be released on Disney+ on January 4th. “Magic of the Disney’s Animal Kingdom” is part of Disney 100 Years of Wonder, which begins New Year’s Eve and celebrates the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

Disney has brought people and nature together for nearly a century through inspiring storytelling and memorable experiences. And we can’t wait to update you on some of your favorite stars from season one, along with new stories that inspire connections with the wonders of the world around us.

This show is a tribute to Disney’s dedication to conservation and the environment, this series highlights our teams’ commitment to reducing our environmental footprint, caring for wildlife and their habitats, and creating experiences that inspire action.

A sneak peek of what this season brings is “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Giraffic Jam” Sunday, January 1 at 8/7c on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD, Sea You Later, Turtles!, Sea Turtle SOS, Okapi Bundle of Joy, Gorilla Divemaster, Flocks of Love, That’s Amore Eel, Chilled-Out Cheetahs, Giant Leap for Rhinokind, Gesundheit, Jolo! are some of the episodes that “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” will have.

Will you be watching the return of “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom”?