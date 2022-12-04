Walt Disney’s Beloved Character Secretly Placed In Multiple Disney World Rides

Theme parks often like to slip in hidden messages or give small nods and references to Guests within the Park. Walt Disney World Florida is certainly no exception.

Walt Disney World is well-known for its secret gems, such as hidden Mickeys. If you’re unfamiliar with hidden Mickeys, they are subtle Mickey Mouse representations that are scattered across Disney properties.

Imagineers and artists work them into the architecture of buildings, shows, attractions, and more. So, make sure to keep your eye out next time you’re walking around the parks!

Disney World has some other fun secrets, like the signs available at Pinocchio Village Haus in Magic Kingdom Theme Park. Guests can dine in the restaurant and use these fun signs to interact with Guests embarking on the Its a Small World attraction.

Attractions all over Disney have special hidden secrets and references.

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is an excellent example. The Carousel takes you through different eras of technology, narrated by an animatronic family.

In the very last scene, a few Mickey Mouse references can be seen. A Mickey Mouse stuffed animal is sitting under the Christmas tree. One of the fireplace nutcrackers is actually a Mickey Mouse nutcracker.

There’s one particular gem that will stick out to all dog lovers. Walt Disney’s dog can be seen on the ride as well. The animatronic Rover was imitated after Walt’s beloved pupper, Sunnee.

Sunnee was a model for not just one, but three different Disney World attractions. The Chow Chow’s doppelgangers can be spotted on Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress in each scene. He also sits on a porch within the Living With the Land–Glimmering Greenhouses ride. The last place the animatronic can be found is at the famous jail scene within the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

Next time you’re at one of these Disney attractions, be sure to save a magical hello for Sunnee’s animatronic pals.

Have you spotted Walt Disney’s dog on any of these rides? Let us know in the comments!