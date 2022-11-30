Magic Kingdom Secret Even the Most Avid Disney World Fans May Not Know

Every Guest attending Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, knows that the lovable mouse has no shortage of food options. There are restaurants scattered throughout Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT.

These include, but are not limited to, 50’s Prime Time Cafe, Be Our Guest Restaurant, Tiffins Restaurant, and Pinocchio Village Haus.

There is a large assortment of food types at Disney World Florida. 50’s Prime Time Cafe at Disney’s Hollywood Studios offers “Classic American comfort food,’50s kitsch, and a good old-fashioned family gathering [to] take you back to a bygone era.”

More diverse edible selections are available at places such as Tiffins Restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Here, Guests can order a more exotic meal like the charred octopus appetizer.

In Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park, Guests can dine at Pinocchio Village Haus. This Pinocchio-based restaurant is one of the cheaper options at Walt Disney World. The most expensive menu item is only $15.99. Items include pizza, chicken strips, and Italian sandwiches.

Restaurants at Walt Disney World also have some intriguing settings from fan-favorite Disney movies. Magic Kingdom Park’s Be Our Guest Restaurant takes you inside Belle’s castle, which is set up like the castle from the original motion picture.

Another charming restaurant setting is Pinocchio Village Haus. Walt Disney World describes this dining experience as one where “Real boys and girls can feast on Italian favorites at this quaint cottage inspired by the classic Disney film Pinocchio.”

To match the Pinocchio (1940) theme, beautiful paintings of movie scenes litter the walls of the dining area. That’s not all! This restaurant is located directly beside the It’s a Small World attraction. A few tables are located near windows that overlook the attraction.

TikTok user @disneynotabi filmed a video of the bird’s nest view of the beloved Disney attraction “it’s a small world”. She also included a special Walt Disney World Pinocchio restaurant secret.

Petit fun fact sur le #magickingdom ✨ #disneyflorida #waltdisneyworld #wdw #disneyworld#lamaisondespoupées #itsasmallworld #disneysecrets #disneyfan

At Pinocchio Village House, Guests can also partake in something very few know about. The Pinocchio-themed diner has signs that Guests can use to interact with other park-goers.

While dining at Pinocchio Village Haus, Guests can hold up signs that read things like “touch your nose!” or “make a silly face!” to add a small ounce of magic to Guest interactions.

Have you ever participated in this Disney World secret? Let us know in the comments!