Big Change Arrives At Disney’s Coveted Be Our Guest Restaurant

Spending all day at Magic Kingdom is a big task, and one that will surely leave your belly grumbling at points in the day. Although you can get iconic snacks like DOLE Whip in Adventureland, a churro, Mickey Pretzels, a Mickey Premium Bar, turkey legs, and more, it is also nice to be able to have a meal during the day that allows you to sit down and enjoy the air conditioning and theming before you hit up Space Mountain for the second time!

In Fantasyland, Be Our Guest is one of the most popular dining experiences in the Park. Much like Cinderella’s Royal Table, this dining experience allows Guests to enter an iconic Disney castle. When Guests walk into the Beast’s castle, they will notice the stunning ballroom, just as we all saw in the original animated classic of Beauty and the Beast. Then, Guests will also be able to see The Rose Gallery and the West Wing, both themed to perfection. Previously, the dining location was offering lunch and dinner reservations, with Beast meeting at dinner. Breakfast was available prior to the pandemic, however, with the return of the restaurant we saw a prix fixe menu with a cost of $62 per adult and $37 per child, and no breakfast.

Although the website does not yet show the new menu, Be Our Guest is currently offering brunch! We have had Guest reports indicate that brunch is being served in a sort of “soft opening” format at the restaurant until noon each day. It seems that Disney has not yet made the official announcement but offerings such as Omelets with Crab Meat, Mickey Waffles, and more are being offered.

The price remains the same for brunch, and Guests can pick an appetizer and dessert with their meal. The lunch menu is still offered during this time, but from 10:00 a.m. until noon, the brunch options are also available as the entrée. That being said, Guests must realize this will be a costly breakfast.

Disney describes the dining location as:

Dine in Palatial Splendor

Feast on French-inspired fare in one of our elaborately themed rooms—straight out of the beloved Disney classic! Be Our Guest Restaurant is an expansive and elegant dining destination located at the foot of Beast’s Castle in Fantasyland. Whether you are enjoying lunch or dinner, you will experience an atmosphere made for memories. Royal Rooms for Loyal Subjects

Be Our Guest offers 3 meticulously imagineered dining areas, each designed to immerse our Guests in the heartwarming mystery and romance of Beauty and the Beast: The Grand Ballroom – Go for baroque in this magnificent ballroom with its high, domed ceiling, chandeliers and snow-laced Gothic arches.

The West Wing – Dine in the Beast’s mysterious West Wing study—if you dare—and perhaps you’ll even spy his enchanted rose.

The Castle Gallery – Get swept up in the romance of Belle’s private library, and inspired by the larger-than-life figures of Belle and Beast dancing.

Each room is unforgettable. Regal Dining

Prepare to be pampered! Table-service lunch and dinner includes a prix fixe, 3-course menu featuring French-inspired dishes that are très délicieux. Start your meal with your choice of a sumptuous appetizer like French onion soup, lobster bisque or a selection of assorted meats and artisanal cheeses. For your main course, select from a medley of mouthwatering entrées—including filet mignon, tortellini and other savory delights. Afterwards, save some room for our trio of delectable desserts. Guests age 9 and under can create their very own 3-course prix fixe meal! Appetizers include a choice of iceberg wedge salad, a fruit and cheese board or house-made peach apple sauce. For the main course, kids can choose from grilled beef tenderloin, pan-seared chicken breast or macaroni and cheese. Seasonal fruit served with yogurt dip or a trio of mini desserts top off this scrumptious meal on a sweet note. All kids prix fixe meals also come with a choice of milk, bottled water or apple juice. This 3-course dining experience is $62 for adults (ages 10 and up) and $37 for children (ages 3 to 9). Tax and gratuity are not included.

We hope that Disney releases more information, and potentially more menu options for Guests craving brunch!

