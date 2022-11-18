Universal Orlando Finds Its Own Mickey Mouse

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are currently in the midst of celebrating 94 years of Mickey Mouse.

The beloved Disney character made his debut today, on November 18, 1928, in the short “Steamboat Willie.” From there on, Mickey Mouse has become an icon for The Walt Disney Company, taking on many different looks and much more over the years.

The biggest competition to Disney World today is located just 11 miles away at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando has made major strides over the last several years, constructing new coasters and attractions, and making all kinds of amazing feats that has many industry leaders saying that Universal is now the new industry standard. Universal Orlando is in the midst of constructing Epic Universe, which will be its third and largest theme park, joining Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

On Twitter, Universal Orlando is known for well-timed quips and hilarious interactions.

Today, on Mickey Mouse’s birthday, Universal subtly trolled the Disney character in a hilarious way.

Universal Orlando Resort Tweeted:

“It all started with a squirrel named Earl.”

It all started with a squirrel named Earl. 🐿 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) November 18, 2022

If you know anything about Universal’s Holiday celebration, you know that Earl the Squirrel is the official mascot at Universal Studios Florida. Earl the Squirrel is based on a real-life squirrel that was found eating through Christmas lights in Universal’s Christmas tree many years ago. Since then, Earl has had a place in the them park as an honorary member of ringing in the Holiday season.

Of course, the Tweet is a reference to Walt Disney’s famous quote, “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing—that it was all started by a mouse.”

Universal’s Tweet is just meant to be comedy, and nothing more. It’s a fun way to remind people of what is going on at Universal, while also leaving a hint for avid theme park fans who pick up on the joke to chuckle at.

