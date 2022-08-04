Universal’s Newest Hotel Could Open Before Epic Universe

Fans of Universal Orlando Resort may be able to stay close to the all-new Epic Universe before it officially opens.

All eyes in the theme park world are on Universal Orlando Resort and its newest theme park, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025 and will be the largest Universal Park in the world. Alongside Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, the theme park is said to be a major step in the right direction for Universal in the competition against Walt Disney World Resort.

Now, the most recent report on the Epic Universe indicates that one hotel could be finished and ready to open nearly a year before the theme park is completed.

Source-provided Real Capital Analytics data given to Orlando Business Journal shows a “500-unit, full-service hotel developed by Universal Studios to be completed by Q4 2023.”

In addition to the hotel that will be built at the back of the theme park, Universal is also developing plots for at least one more hotel near the Epic Universe and there is speculation that another could be developed in the future, as well.

It is unclear at this time if Universal Orlando will open the hotel before the theme park.

More On Epic Universe

At this point, Universal has begun construction on several attractions in the theme park, including Super Nintendo World and Classic Monsters Land.

The only land that Universal has confirmed thus far is Super Nintendo World, but there are strong rumors that a How To Train Your Dragon land with a roller coaster will be a part of the theme park, as well as a Classic Monsters Land and an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, rumored to be Ministry of Magic.

Are you excited about the opening of the Epic Universe? Let us know in the comments!