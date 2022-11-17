Special Hidden Mickey Makes Annual Appearance on His Birthday at Disney World

Hidden Mickeys have become very popular throughout the Walt Disney World Resort over the past decade. Typically formed with three circles (one for the head and two smaller ones for the ears), these “Mickeys” are hidden all around the parks and even in the Resort hotels.

Mickey Mouse was introduced to the world on November 18th, 1928 in the animated short “Steamboat Willie.” November 18th is also the day when one of the best Hidden Mickeys appears for a few minutes each year.

This amazingly unique Hidden Mickey can only be seen each year on Mickey Mouse’s birthday at exactly noon. Disney’s Imagineers decided to pay tribute to the famous mouse at the Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid attraction in the Magic Kingdom at Disney World.

As visitors to the attraction know the ride’s queue takes Guests on a winding path across waterways and through caverns.

The Imagineers carved part of the rock formation in the queue to allow the sun to shine through onto the base of a wall. The sun’s rays are at the perfect angle on this day at noon to form Mickey’s head.

Whether you can see, it is entirely dependent on cloud cover.

Once the annual show is over, hop aboard a clamshell to experience Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid; the official Walt Disney World description reads:

Revisit the classic “tail” of how one lucky little mermaid found true love… and legs. Your underwater adventure takes you below the waves on a tour of Ariel’s gadget-filled grotto. Immersive special effects and hand-drawn animation sequences recreate each unforgettable scene. Watch Sebastian the crab conduct every singing, dancing fish in the sea. Skulk past a sinister eel-infested lair, and then cheer as Prince Eric kisses the girl. Spot Ariel’s friends Flounder and Scuttle, her father King Triton—and Ursula the sea witch, who looms 7.5 feet tall and 12 feet wide! Emerge from the ocean’s depths in time to celebrate Ariel’s happily ever after in a spectacular fairytale finale.

Special thanks to WDW Guided Tours for the pictures.