Most Disney fans know that many of the iconic Disney films, especially the princesses like Snow White and Cinderella, are inspired by the darker Grimm’s Fairy Tales. Due to Disney animation being primarily family-friendly, many of these stories were toned down and given happy endings rather than including some of the more tragic elements in the original stories. However, a recent TikTok video is addressing a different interpretation of a classic Disney princess.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) was the first full-length animated film to come from Walt Disney and introduced audiences to the first Disney princess. In the film, Snow White escapes from her evil queen stepmother and hides in a cottage in the woods, where she meets and befriends the seven dwarves who own the cottage. When the evil queen finds Snow and tricks her into eating a poison apple, the dwarves and woodland animals hold a funeral for her, only to rejoice when the prince shows up and wakes her with true love’s kiss.

The TikTok video, created by @theyoutubebro, gives viewers a different take on the “happily ever after” ending of the original film. The video claims that the prince in the film was actually the God of Death, which is why he’s never given a name in the film itself. He went looking for Snow White because he knew her time was near, and the kiss isn’t true love’s kiss, it’s the kiss of death. The video points out that the dwarves don’t follow Snow and the prince to his castle at the end of the film and says it’s because his castle (which is shown in the clouds) is actually the afterlife.

Most of the comments don’t believe this interpretation, saying that some people “have too much time on their hands” and that it isn’t that deep. Others say that their childhood “will never be the same.” While it’s likely just someone’s really deep take on the plot, the story is based off of a darker version of the fairy tale, so it may not be that far off.

