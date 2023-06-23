Disney Princess Joins the Cast of ‘Paddington 3’

The world of Paddington is set to grow even larger as everyone’s favorite bear will return for a third film called Paddington in Peru (Paddington 3). The franchise has grown into one of the most successful family-friendly franchises, and the second film currently has a staggering 99% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. We expect the third film to showcase the same success, as it has added several Disney stars to the cast, including a Disney princess.

Related: New family film “Paddington 2” already one of the best-reviewed movies in recent memory

Despite the ongoing WGA strike, Paddington 3 is set to start filming next month, with location filming occurring in U.K., Peru, and Colombia. The sequel will bring back Ben Whishaw as Paddington and Imelda Staunton as Aunt Lucy.

The sequel will follow Paddington as he travels to Peru to visit his Aunt Lucy. Aunt Lucy is currently living in a retirement home for bears. While trying to get to Lucy, the Brown family will travel through the Amazon and up the mountains of Peru to get to Lucy.

The family-friendly franchise will once again bring a story of love and accomplishment that fans worldwide will admire. However, this new venture might also garner some well-deserved Academy Award recognition, as the cast that is joining Paddington is quite impressive.

‘Paddington 3’ Adds Rache Zegler, Antonio Banderas, Olivia Coleman, and More

Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Rachel Zegler, Emily Mortimer in Talks to Star in ‘Paddington in Peru’ (@Variety) pic.twitter.com/u0fCVgbTop — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) June 23, 2023

One of the most prominent casting choices is Rachel Zegler, who is said to be in talks to star in Paddington 3. She is set to be joined by Olivia Coleman, Antonio Banderas, and Emily Mortimer.

Interestingly, Emily Mortimer is replacing Sally Hawkins as Mrs. Brown. Hawkins had portrayed the character in the previous two films but has since decided to step away. According to Hawkins:

“For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special. She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own. However, I am, and will always be in love with Paddington’s world. I already greatly miss my on and off-screen family — the experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film. They both gave me so much joy. I will forever hold them so very close to my heart indeed.”

Strangely, Hawkins has decided to step away from the franchise, but Emily Mortimer is certainly a great replacement.

Rachel Zegler has become quite popular in recent years, as the famed young actress has held a starring role in West Side Story. She is also set to join the massively popular Hunger Games franchise. She stars in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. From there, she is set to portray Snow White in the highly anticipated Disney live-action remake. Zegler will star as the titular character alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Zegler is stated to portray Gina Cabot, the daughter of a dashing and intrepid riverboat captain who helps the Brown family travel through Peru. Gina’s father, Hunter Cabot, is set to be portrayed by Antonio Banderas. The former Zorro actor has also spent time in his own successful family-friendly franchise, as he starred in the Puss in Boots films. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was nominated for Best Animated Feature.

Joining Zegler is Olivia Coleman, who won an Academy Award for The Favourite. She also stars alongside Samuel L. Jackson in Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

Related: Rachel Zegler, Disney’s New Snow White, Defends Halle Bailey From Racist ‘The Little Mermaid’ Criticism

The cast is surely big enough to ensure that Paddington 3 will share the same success as its predecessors. Though filming will be underway soon, we expect that that film could make its debut sometime in late 2024.

Are you excited to see Paddington 3? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!