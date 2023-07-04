‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Releasing Loaded 4K Edition

One of the most essential films in Disney’s storied history is The Nightmare Before Christmas. Apart from being a culturally significant film that blends magic and macabre, it has become one of the most profitable films from a merchandising standpoint. This year is the film’s 30th anniversary, and it is now receiving a 4K Blu-ray for the first time—completely loaded with extra features for the biggest fans.

The Nightmare Before Christmas was first released back on October 13, 1993. Initially, Burton received a job from Disney to be one of the company’s animators, leading to him holding several positions as an animator, storyboard artist, graphic designer, art director, and concept artist. He worked on art for The Fox and the Hound (1981), Tron (1982), and The Black Cauldron (1985), though none of his concepts ever made into the final cut of those movies.

While working for Disney, Tim Burton created his short, Frankenweenie, which followed a young boy who revived his dead dog. Disney fired Burton after they accused him of using funds for a far too dark and scary film for children. Burton would go on to make such classic hits as Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands (1990), Batman Returns (1992), and finally, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The Nightmare Before Christmas was meant to be a children’s book. However, it was turned into a stop-motion film directed by Henry Selick and Written by Caroline Thompson. The film was based on an original story, world, and characters devised by Burton. Though Disney did not produce it directly, it was produced by Touchstone Pictures under the Disney umbrella.

Burton still found a way to ruffle some feathers, as Disney had demanded that Jack Skellington have eyes, and he did not in the film’s final cut. Still, despite the drama between Burton and Disney, the film was released to much fanfare.

Now in its 30th year, it will finally be released as a 4K Blu-ray “ultimate edition.”

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ 4K Edition Is Loaded With Features

The Nightmare Before Christmas has never been released on 4K, so those with TVs that can handle that output are in for the clearest delivery of this Disney classic yet. That is not all, as the film is chock full of features that will keep even the deepest fans busy.

Here are the features that will be part of this ultimate edition:

Deleted Scenes

The Making of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Audio Commentary with Tim Burton, Director Henry Selick, and music designer Danny Elfman

Song Selection – Go Directly to Your Favorite Musical Numbers

Tim Burton’s Early Film – Frankenweenie (Uncut Version) With Introduction By Tim Burton

Tim Burton’s Original Poem – Narrated by Christopher Lee

“What’s This?” Jack’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Tour

Sing-Along Edition

For those who are fans of extra footage, it will have plenty of deleted scenes that have not made it into the film’s final cut. Also, the documentary showcasing how this classic was made will entertain those who like deeper dives into filmmaking.

Hearing how the sounds and songs were devised by Tim Burton, Henry Selick, and Danny Elfman will be fantastic. Also, sometimes we all like to sing aloud, so everyone can skip to their favorite songs or enjoy the full Sing-Along version of the film.

One of the features we are most excited about is seeing the Uncut Version of Frankenweenie, as that is the film that started the man on his macabre road in stop-motion animation dominance. We are also excited to hear the original poem read by the late and great Christopher Lee.

Disney did not just want to release another Blu-ray edition and decided to give everyone a way more in-depth look at one of its most classic films. The Nightmare Before Christmas 4K edition can be pre-ordered here at Walmart and will be available soon for pre-order here at Amazon. The 4K edition will officially release on August 22, at the perfect time to prepare for a Halloween viewing.

