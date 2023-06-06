Current State of Disney Leads to Fans Mistaking Adult Cartoon Characters for Disney Princesses

The Disney princesses are some of the most popular characters in children’s media.

They’re very distinct in their stories, themes, and personalities. For years, the company thrived on the backs of the success of their princesses until Marvel and Star Wars came along. They’ve given young children a role model to look up to that continues to connect with them as they grow older.

However, they’re also subject to memes and jokes online like any other character. A recent Twitter post shared a screenshot of a post shared to social media with the caption “Disney taught me that the best way to express sadness is to throw yourself on the nearest object and dramatically sob.” The image features several princesses in the mentioned position, including Ariel, Snow White, Belle, Jasmine, and Aurora. However, there’s a sixth image that doesn’t belong to a Disney princess.

The post has gotten some attention on Twitter as @HelluvaNin666 shared it with the caption, “I saw this on Facebook and laughed so hard! No one in my friends list knows about Helluva Boss, let alone Stolas,” talking about the sixth image. It’s a shot of a character from the adult YouTube cartoon series Helluva Boss. The character, Stolas, is a fairly dramatic and theatrical character, so the Disney princess sob is pretty in-character for him.

I saw this on Facebook and laughed so hard! No one in my friends list knows about Helluva Boss, let alone Stolas 🤭🤣 pic.twitter.com/8lI25QwCVc — 🌺Nin🌸 (@HelluvaNin666) May 24, 2023

The show features adult content and themes, including strong language, violence, and gore, making it very distinctly not a Disney property. The show was created by Indie animator Vivienne Medrano and her animation studio SpindleHorse Toons. Her other animated series, Hazbin Hotel, has been picked up by independent production studio A24, most known for Midsommar (2019), Uncut Gems (2019), and Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). Medrano’s YouTube channel boasts almost eight million subscribers, with her videos getting anywhere from 56 million to over 80 million views.

In the comments of the Twitter post, @HelluvaNin666 mentions that while a couple of people knew who the character was, many were confused as to what Disney movie it was from. Several other comments joked that Stolas is “the best Disney Princess” or their “favorite Disney princess.” Whether the image of Stolas was included accidentally or as a joke from a fan, the fact that it has Disney fans confused is telling.

While the comments seem to be confused, they seemed more focused on figuring out what movie or Disney property the shot was from, not why it was included, meaning that people just assumed it was a Disney animation. With Medrano’s popularity on YouTube and her upcoming project with A24, she’s making a path in the world of animation as other major non-Disney animated projects skyrocket. Illuminations’ Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) soared to become the second-highest-grossing animated movie, right in between Frozen (2013) and its sequel. Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) was just released but is already breaking records and is expected to continue to do so.

Although the Tweet (and the post) are just a joke, it means something more for the world of animation as other studios slowly start to outperform Disney and indie creators are on the rise. While the House of Mouse isn’t being replaced as the top animation studio just yet, it’s certainly starting to see competition.

Have you ever mistaken a different character for a Disney one? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments below!