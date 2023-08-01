Ambitious New Series Muffled by Disney+

If any of the recent reports are to be believed, there’s been something of a love-hate relationship between Disney+ and its subscribers. With millions of subscribers recently cancelling their membership, some might be wondering if there’s anything on the service worth watching.

While most audiences have recently been concerned with the affairs of Nick Fury and the secret invasion of Skrull in Marvel’s new series, Disney has partnered with Triggerfish from South Africa to bring viewers a new sci-fi series that looks like it came straight from Wakanda. The only problem is that no one seems to be talking about it.

Kizazi Moto: An Africanfuturist Masterpiece

Disney Animation has truly been on the rocks, as recent reports have shown abysmal box office failures and controversial original animated series plaguing the studio, but that doesn’t mean the company can’t bring viewers something great. Kizazi Moto is a sci-fi anthology series from Triggerfish paints a vibrant picture of African culture that blends together various elements of the genre like aliens, robots, and rayguns with tribal practices, spiritualism and folklore, and a profound sense of community.

Although the stories, themes, characters, and animation styles change with every episode, a unified mix of African traditions and practices and visuals worthy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is what truly makes this series an underrated gem.

One comparison that’s practically impossible not to make with Kizazi Moto is how much most of the visuals resemble Black Panther’s Wakanda. Although an official series is reportedly in production, the animated Africanfuturist series feels more in line with the spirit of the fictional nation.

Both share themes of technology, connection with ancestors, community, and the advancement of humanity, not to mention a similar glowing visual style. If you were to replace the title with something like “Tales From Wakanda,” there would be little to no question where a large portion of the show’s inspiration comes from.

The series visually stunning to say the very least, and each individual episode brings something unique to the table. As Disney animation continues to struggle here in the states, it might be time to collaborate with others in the field. Especially if it results in a series like Kizazi Moto.

Have you seen this incredible new series? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!