Disney’s ‘KizaziMoto: Generation Fire’ Is ‘Black Panther’ Meets ‘Star Wars: Visions’

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for KizaziMoto: Generation Fire, a 10-part anthology series featuring animated sci-fi shorts from rising African storytellers, and it looks fantastic.

Related: Box Office Bomb’ Ant-Man 3′ Finally Gets Disney Plus Release Date

When the series was announced in 2021, Disney promised the anthology would showcase Africa’s robust and colorful culture. Each short highlights a different story inspired by the continent’s deep roots and influences. Creators from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt have all contributed to the project, bringing in all the aspects of what makes Africa a unique breeding ground for stories.

But let’s not forget the sci-fi aspect. According to Disney, the series will also mix fantasy with bold visions of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters imagined from uniquely African perspectives.

Several photos have been released online over the years that give audiences a preview of the different art styles. Still, we finally get a deeper look into KizaziMoto: Generation Fire as Disney+ released the first teaser trailer.

10 futuristic visions for Africa. The sci-fi anthology series, KizaziMoto: Generation Fire is streaming 2023 on Disney+. #KizaziMoto pic.twitter.com/smsqVxkV3f — Disney+ (@disneyplusza) April 27, 2023

Everything from the trailer looks stunning and imaginative. The series gives off a Black Panther (2018) vibe in all the right ways, with elements that are not too far off from what Star Wars: Visions offers. Speaking of Black Panther (2018), Florence Kasumba, who plays Ayo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is credited as voicing one of the characters in the series alongside other African voice-over actors.

Related: Disney’s New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie Gets Surprising Rating

Each art style stands out independently, almost reminiscent of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018). That feeling should come as no surprise since one of the show’s executive producers is the Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey who directed the Spider-Man animated film.

The series still has no official release date, even though it’s been about two years since it was first announced, but Disney+ promises viewers will be able to stream KizaziMoto: Generation Fire sometime this year.

What do you think about KizaziMoto: Generation Fire? Let us know in the comments.