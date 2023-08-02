Selling Disney to Apple Is Animation’s Last Hope

in Entertainment, Op-Ed

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Iger, Cook, and Lasseter

Credit: Inside the Magic

If you’ve been keeping up with our recent coverage, you’ll know that Disney Animation has been in a massive funk regarding its animated features. For a company that was essential in establishing the media, their recent contributions to the field have been massive box office bombs compared to years prior.

Disney, Warner Bros, Netflix, Universal, to Shut Down Film and Television Production Effective Immediately
Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

Amidst the Hollywood strikes and culture clash surrounding some of their recent projects, it looks like the axe is getting ready to fall on Disney’s neck if something doesn’t change. However, an unseen lifeline might be waiting for them at Apple and Skydance Studios.

Shamed Studio Head Can Save Disney Animation Again

John Lasseter at Disney
Credit: Inside the Magic

There’s been a lot of talking speculation about Bob Iger showing interest in either selling Disney to Apple or making some form of partnership with the company. Although that might seem like a very drastic measure, most fans seem to forget the ties the iconic tech company has to the house of mouse, particularly with one specific and essential individual.

Related: Disney’s Issues Not Bob Iger’s Fault, Says Report

If fans were to put a date on exactly when things started to go south for Walt Disney animation, many would immediately say 2018. That was when head of Pixar and Disney Animation John Lasseter stepped down from his position at the company amidst rumors of workplace misconduct during the height of the “Me Too” movement.

Lasseter seen with Iger
Credit: Inside the Magic

While Lasseter was reportedly accused of certain “missteps” he was never formally accused or convicted of any sort of crime. Naturally, some have made the connection between Lasseter’s departure and Disney’s downward spiral in recent years. Now that he is the head of Skydance Animation in association with Apple, a Disney/Apple merger might slip the studio back into his hands.

Related: Disney Animation Plans to Lose Millions

Regardless of the reported accusations, John Lasseter was an essential figure in Disney Animation’s history. Without him, Pixar might not exist, and neither would any of Disney’s biggest hits like Frozen or Zootopia. If something does happen between the two media giants, Lasseter will be waiting in the wings for his redemption arc.

Do you think John Lasseter can make Disney great again? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Tagged:AppleDisneyDisney Animation

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!