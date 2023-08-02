Selling Disney to Apple Is Animation’s Last Hope

If you’ve been keeping up with our recent coverage, you’ll know that Disney Animation has been in a massive funk regarding its animated features. For a company that was essential in establishing the media, their recent contributions to the field have been massive box office bombs compared to years prior.

Amidst the Hollywood strikes and culture clash surrounding some of their recent projects, it looks like the axe is getting ready to fall on Disney’s neck if something doesn’t change. However, an unseen lifeline might be waiting for them at Apple and Skydance Studios.

Shamed Studio Head Can Save Disney Animation Again

There’s been a lot of talking speculation about Bob Iger showing interest in either selling Disney to Apple or making some form of partnership with the company. Although that might seem like a very drastic measure, most fans seem to forget the ties the iconic tech company has to the house of mouse, particularly with one specific and essential individual.

If fans were to put a date on exactly when things started to go south for Walt Disney animation, many would immediately say 2018. That was when head of Pixar and Disney Animation John Lasseter stepped down from his position at the company amidst rumors of workplace misconduct during the height of the “Me Too” movement.

While Lasseter was reportedly accused of certain “missteps” he was never formally accused or convicted of any sort of crime. Naturally, some have made the connection between Lasseter’s departure and Disney’s downward spiral in recent years. Now that he is the head of Skydance Animation in association with Apple, a Disney/Apple merger might slip the studio back into his hands.

Regardless of the reported accusations, John Lasseter was an essential figure in Disney Animation’s history. Without him, Pixar might not exist, and neither would any of Disney’s biggest hits like Frozen or Zootopia. If something does happen between the two media giants, Lasseter will be waiting in the wings for his redemption arc.

Do you think John Lasseter can make Disney great again? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!