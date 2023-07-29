Disney’s Issues Not Bob Iger’s Fault, Says Report

Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney have a plentiful history; many blame Mr. Iger for the current state of the Walt Disney Co. Yet a new report suggests that the Disney CEO is the wrong target for this blame.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston is one of many actors who spoke out against the Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer, Bob Iger. The reason for the anger stemmed from the Disney World figurehead attending the Sun Valley business retreat. Others believe that Bob Iger is the new, now notorious Mr. Chapek.

Current concerns swell around Disney Entertainment, Century Fox, and other strains of the Walt Disney Co. embracing artificial intelligence (AI). The Disney World figurehead and CEO of the Walt Disney Company is the face of the issues, but a new report suggests that Robert Iger isn’t the right target for fan and actor anger.

Blame the System, Not the Disney CEO

Per Global Echo, “(…) Content producers are hardly a monolith but are actually a kaleidoscope of disparate players. Disney is just one of five major studios – the others being NBC, [Universal], Paramount/CBS, Sony, and Warner Bros.” The central message is that there is no singular focus for the anger at a situation.

Disney Entertainment is a massive conglomerate, and there is no mystery to the history Bob Iger and Disney share (lawsuits and all). Yet the idea of blaming Disney CEO Bob Iger is like blaming the butterfly for the hurricane.

There are many moving parts, and the Walt Disney Company is one of many trying to stay abreast amidst complicated times. The report serves as a reminder that it’s not just Walt Disney Co. under the microscope; highlighting the pernicious systemic issues that sit at the core of current entertainment concerns.

Do you blame the Disney CEO for the entertainment industry’s current status? Make your mark in the comments down below!