Hollywood Star “Deserves” to Get Paid For Nude Scene

Kimiko Glenn, known for her work in Orange is the New Black, a Hollywood star, speaks out despite the strike. She made extreme statements about the cast of the show being underpaid. Apparently, many had to take or keep second jobs.

Hollywood Star Speaks Out About Actors’ Strike

Orange is the New Black was an international sensation, adapted back in 2013 from a book of the same title. Winning multiple awards, it follows the story of Piper Kerman (Chapman, for the show’s purposes) as she serves a sentence in prison.

Hollywood Star Speaks Out About Actors’ Treatment on the Set

The show starred many big names, including Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Laverne Cox, and Samira Wiley. According to Glenn, “People were bartenders still [and] people had their second jobs still. They were f—king famous as s—t, like internationally famous … but had to keep their second jobs because they couldn’t afford to not!”

Demanding Justice and Fair Pay for Work

Her TikTok uses some vivid language and imagery to drive home the point of actors not getting a living wage. “My tits live on in perpetuity [and] I deserve to get paid for as many f—king streams as that s—t gets,” Glenn said in a TikTok video on July 15, 2023. The reference is to her Orange is the New Black topless scenes.

The actress continued to say, “Second of all, we did not get paid very well ever. And when I say ‘did not get paid very well,’ you would die.” Apparently, many of the stars on the iconic Netflix show, not just the 34-year-old Kimiko Glenn, were struggling.

While she did not specify who, Glenn did indicate that many couldn’t afford to take taxis to and from set in the Big Apple.

SAG-AFTRA Strikes Prohibit Promotion and Interviews

According to the New York Times, SAG-AFTRA’s union strike officially prohibits members from engaging in “any publicity efforts for films and TV shows that have already completed.” The line between standing behind fellow strikers and promoting Netflix content is thin.

So when Glenn, the Hollywood star, speaks out, it becomes a question of whether she’s right. Depending on the context, the TikTok released by Kimiko Glenn could be construed as a form of guerilla marketing or simply as a fellow picketer speaking their mind.

Regardless, the union was clear that there are to be “no appearances, either online or in person” for members.

