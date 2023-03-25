TikTok Ban Could Be Good For Disney, Allow Parks to “Heal”

The news about the potential TikTok ban has been all over social media in the past couple of weeks.

TikTok is a massive social media platform for influencers and creators, which includes Disney influencers. The app is full of people sharing Disney finds, “a day in the Disney life,” Park experiences and character interactions, and much more. However, according to one person on Twitter, the TikTok ban might actually be a good thing for the Disney parks.

Lowkey wanna see TikTok get banned so the Disney Parks guest experience can start to heal. #WaltDisneyWorld — J o n a t h a N 🔜 SWCE (@vianapolitano) March 24, 2023

Most of the comments agreed, although several pointed out that creators would still create content, it would just be for Instagram Reels instead, but @vianapolitano disagreed, saying not Reels aren’t as popular as TikTok videos. Another Twitter user, @CobraRollBass, retweeted the post, adding their own responses to the discussion.

In their thread, they claim that they can’t overstress how much more enjoyable the overseas Disney Parks are compared to the U.S.-based ones. They cited “American influencer culture” as a major issue, saying that the U.S. Parks just feel like a “content house” and between the influencers and scalpers, the American Parks are becoming less fun. They did state that they are anti-TikTok ban, they just don’t appreciate the Disney influencer culture.

We’ve covered several stories lately about influencers being called out, either by other influencers or by Disney Guests for a variety of reasons. It seems as though this user, and those in his comments, agree that it’s becoming a major problem. From people bringing entire camera setups, to feeling entitled to cut lines, to yelling at other Guests, influencers have started to cause issues within the Disney community.

While TikTok has created a sudden surge in creators and influencers, they still exist on Instagram and YouTube, and banning TikTok wouldn’t necessarily end the problems that have started to arise. At the end of the day, they’ve managed to create a living out of something they enjoy doing, which is no small accomplishment. It’s possible Disney will learn how to handle influencers in a way that still allows every day Guests to enjoy their vacation and make Disney feel like Disney again.

Do you think there’s a problem with Disney influencers? Share your opinions in the comments below.

